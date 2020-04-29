Bloomfield's options may dwindle after merger referendum shot down

TOWN OF BLOOMFIELD — Community leaders are voicing uncertainty about pursuing a merger between the town and the village, now that voters in the town have rejected a referendum on the issue.
“It’s kind of political suicide,” board member Tom Sullivan said.
Residents of the town voted down the merger idea — 169 votes to 125 votes — in a public referendum April 7 that asked voters whether they supported a boundary deal between the two neighboring municipalities.
The referendum was advisory only, so town and village officials still could pursue the boundary deal, in which the town would be dissolved and everyone would become part of the village.
But not many people are openly embracing that option now that voters in the town have spoken.
Town Chairman Dan Schoonover would not say whether he favors moving ahead with the boundary deal, saying he wants to first discuss the matter with other town board members.
Schoonover also would not discuss the referendum results or how he interprets the outcome.
“The results are what they are,” he said. “The voters expressed there wishes. Majority voted no, is why it failed.”
The boundary deal is designed to protect the Bloomfield area against unwanted annexation by either Lake Geneva or Genoa City, while also streamlining local government and strengthening local control of future land use decisions.
If the deal were implemented, the town’s borders would cease to exist and the town of 1,600 people would join the village’s 4,600 people. The result would constitute a reunifying of the “two Bloomfields” into one community, which existed previously within the town.
Some town residents broke away in 2011 and created the village of Bloomfield, hoping eventually to bring the rest of the town with them. But the two municipalities remained split, and the village has suffered financially as a result, with an inadequate tax base.
Some town voters opposed the boundary deal because of projections that it would boost property taxes in the town — by some estimates more than $100 for a typical $100,000 home.
Village Board member Rita Marcinkus believes the threat of a tax hike sank the referendum’s chances.
“As soon as they hear taxes are going to go up, they’re like, ‘No, no, no,’” Marcinkus said. “There’s nothing we can do about it.”
Village President Dan Aronson and other village board members could not be reached for comment.
The town held public information sessions before the referendum and tried to calm fears of a tax increase. The town needs road repairs, they told the public, which would increase taxes anyway, lessening the impact of a merger.
But when the votes were counted from the April 7 referendum, more than 57 percent had rejected the boundary deal concept.
Neither the town nor the village has yet issued any official response to the referendum results.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the town hall shared by the village has been closed to the public, and town board and village board meetings have been curtailed.
Sullivan said he does not support trying to pursue the boundary deal in the face of town voter opposition. Pushing the issue despite public opinion, he said, would be “kind of stupid.”
“You’ve got to go where the people want you to go,” he said. “You represent them.”
Marcinkus said she is not ready to talk about whether the boundary deal should remain a viable option.
“I have no clue how to answer that,” she said.
Other options might include dissolving the village and reverting to a reunified municipality as the town. That option has been discussed publicly in the past, although some village leaders quickly dismiss it as an unpopular notion.
Becky Gallagher, who served on an ad-hoc committee to study the village’s financial problems, said there is much for local leaders to consider after the referendum’s downfall.
Gallagher said she is not supporting one option or another, but she thinks dissolving the village is among the possibilities — popular or not.
“I don’t think it’s something that anybody really wants to pursue, but it’s always an option,” she said. “There are only so many options available.”
