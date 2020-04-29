Bloomfield's options may dwindle after merger referendum shot down

But when the votes were counted from the April 7 referendum, more than 57 percent had rejected the boundary deal concept.

Neither the town nor the village has yet issued any official response to the referendum results.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the town hall shared by the village has been closed to the public, and town board and village board meetings have been curtailed.

Sullivan said he does not support trying to pursue the boundary deal in the face of town voter opposition. Pushing the issue despite public opinion, he said, would be “kind of stupid.”

“You’ve got to go where the people want you to go,” he said. “You represent them.”

Marcinkus said she is not ready to talk about whether the boundary deal should remain a viable option.

“I have no clue how to answer that,” she said.

Other options might include dissolving the village and reverting to a reunified municipality as the town. That option has been discussed publicly in the past, although some village leaders quickly dismiss it as an unpopular notion.