Bloomfield's town clerk resigns after two years

TOWN OF BLOOMFIELD — After two years on the job, the town’s clerk/treasurer, Frank Wolff, has stepped down.
Wolff has accepted a new position in business development for a native American tribe in northern Wisconsin.
LDF Business Development Corp., the non-gaming business development arm of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, announced that Wolff is the firm’s new chief financial officer.
Wolff had been hired as the town of Bloomfield’s clerk/treasurer in August 2018, at a time when the town and village of Bloomfield had decided to split and hire separate clerk/treasurers.
Town Chairman Dan Schoonover could not be reached for comment about Wolff’s resignation.
In an announcement from LDF Business Development Corp., Wolff said he is excited to be joining the corporation in its mission of creating jobs and generating revenue from the Lac du Flambeau Tribe, located near Minocqua.
“I hope that my experience in corporate, nonprofit, and government organizations,” he said, “gives me the foundation to add value and build on the LDF BDC’s successes.”
Bloomfield parade pics
A motorcyclist kicks off the Bloomfield Fourth of July Parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 2
A motorcyclist helps kick off the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 3
A truck reminds people of the upcoming Kids Day Out event at the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 4
A fire truck makes its way down the parade path during the Bloomfield Fourth of July Parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 5
Rep. Tyler August marches in the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 6
A vehicle makes its way down the parade path during the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 7
A parade participant throws candy for kids during the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 8
Members from the local Bloomfield Tire and Auto shop make their way down the parade path during the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 9
Parade participants smile and wave at the crowd during the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 10
A man drives a go-kart through the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 11
A child rides a go-kart through the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 12
A man drives a tractor through the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 13
A tractor makes its way through the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 14
Parade participants smile and wave as they ride through the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 15
Children smile and wave as they ride through the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 16
Kids ride their bikes through the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 17
Children ride their bikes through the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 18
A car drives down the parade path during the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 19
A parade participant rides through the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 20
Participants ride horses through the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 21
State Sen. Steve Nass smiles and waves as he walks the parade path during the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 22
Members of the Bloomfield Garden Club wave as they ride by during the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Bloomfield 23
A young girl throws candy during the Bloomfield Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Jen Gragg/Regional News)
Jen Gragg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.