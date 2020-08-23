 Skip to main content
Bloomfield's town clerk resigns after two years
TOWN OF BLOOMFIELD — After two years on the job, the town’s clerk/treasurer, Frank Wolff, has stepped down.

Wolff has accepted a new position in business development for a native American tribe in northern Wisconsin.

LDF Business Development Corp., the non-gaming business development arm of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, announced that Wolff is the firm’s new chief financial officer.

Wolff had been hired as the town of Bloomfield’s clerk/treasurer in August 2018, at a time when the town and village of Bloomfield had decided to split and hire separate clerk/treasurers.

Town Chairman Dan Schoonover could not be reached for comment about Wolff’s resignation.

In an announcement from LDF Business Development Corp., Wolff said he is excited to be joining the corporation in its mission of creating jobs and generating revenue from the Lac du Flambeau Tribe, located near Minocqua.

“I hope that my experience in corporate, nonprofit, and government organizations,” he said, “gives me the foundation to add value and build on the LDF BDC’s successes.”

