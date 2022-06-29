Blue-green algae detected in areas of Delavan Lake; Delavan Township Community Park Beach closed

Representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have confirmed the presence of blue-green algae in areas of Delavan Lake, including near Delavan Township Community Park beach.

As a result, the Delavan Township Community Park beach will be closed until further notice.

Walworth County Public Health officials will re-assess conditions on Friday to determine if the beach can be safely reopened ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Swimmers, boaters and recreational users are encouraged to be aware of the condition of the water around them and avoid direct contact with water that looks like pea soup or smells foul which are two indicators of the presence of blue-green algae.

Children and pets are particularly susceptible to health problems related to blue-green algae and should be kept away from affected lake areas, according to the Walworth County Department of Public Health.

Public health officials said algae blooms take on many different appearances and colors. They can look like pea soup or spilled paint on the surface of the water. Although the color is usually blue-green the algae blooms can range from blue to red in color.

There is currently no treatment for blue-green algae blooms, so public health officials recommend that people avoid contaminated water until the bloom dissipates on its own.

Residents are encouraged to follow these precautions from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services:

Shower off after swimming. Always shower off after swimming in lakes, rivers, and ponds. If dogs go in scummy water, rinse them off right away with fresh, clean water, and don't let them lick the scum off their fur.

Look for water quality notices. Do not swim or allow your kids or pets to swim in places where water quality notices are posted. Information about water quality might not be available, so be sure to assess conditions yourself before getting in.

Don't swallow the water. Besides blue-green algae, lake, river, and pond water can contain other bacteria and parasites that can make you sick if you swallow it. Always bring along safe drinking water for yourself, your kids, and your pets!

Follow leash rules for pets. Do not allow pets to be off-leash in areas where they are required to be on-leash. If you let pets off-leash, be sure to supervise them and prevent them from drinking or interacting with water experiencing a blue-green algae bloom. Pets can't tell whether water may be unsafe.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, adverse human health effects from blue-green algae exposure include difficulty breathing, stomach and intestinal issues such as vomiting and diarrhea, skin irritation, loss of appetite, nausea or numbness or tingling of the hands and/or feet.

These symptoms can show up minutes to hours after exposure. Pets, especially dogs, can experience symptoms such as fatigue, difficulty breathing, vomiting, convulsions, and even death following exposure to blue-green algae.

If residents believe a family member, or a pet have been exposed to blue-green algae, it is recommended to immediately shower or rinse off with fresh, clean water.

If symptoms develop, particularly vomiting, diarrhea, headache or rash, seek medical or veterinary attention or call the Wisconsin Poison Center at 800-222-1222 for more information.