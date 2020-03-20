Boat inspectors will be on patrol this summer to protect lake

As more municipalities and lake organizations grow concerned about the spread of invasive species, DNR financial assistance specialist Laura McFarland said, more groups are turning to the state’s funding initiative known as the Clean Boat, Clean Water program.

“The interest continues to increase annually,” McFarland said. “There is definitely an increase in the program.”

The program funds boat inspectors to conduct visual inspections of boats so the inspectors can stop boats that are carrying zebra mussels or other invasive species attached to the outside of the crafts.

Peters said preventing such invaders from entering lakes is an easier and more cost-effective than spending tens of thousands of dollars trying to remove them after they have established themselves.

The grants on Geneva Lake will fund a $12-an-hour pay for four individuals to inspect boats during weekends, holidays and some weekdays at the main boat launches in Williams Bay, Fontana, Lake Geneva and the Town of Linn.

Boat inspectors, who do not need previous experience to apply for the positions, will be trained by professionals from the DNR and the University of Wisconsin Extension.