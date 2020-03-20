Boat inspectors will be on patrol this summer to protect lake

WILLIAMS BAY — Inspectors will be stationed at boat launches around Geneva Lake this summer to prevent invasive species from entering or exiting the lake.
Geneva Lake Environmental Agency director Ted Peters said it will be the first time that local entities are able to fund a large-scale boat inspection effort.
The Williams Bay-based agency applied for funding from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to limit the transfer of invasive species between lakes and to educate boaters about what they can do to control the problem.
While Geneva Lake already has a number of invasive species — including starry stonewort, zebra mussels and banded mystery snails — Peters said the goal of having boat inspections is to prevent additional invaders from entering the lake and to keep existing species from spreading to other bodies of water.
“This is a step forward in educating people,” he said. “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
The state awarded funding to assign boat inspectors at the Fontana and Lake Geneva boat launches for $7,209, with a local match of $2,403, bringing the total cost to $9,612. A second grant for boat launches in Williams Bay and the Town of Linn was awarded for $7,681, with a local match of $2,560, totaling another $10,242.
As more municipalities and lake organizations grow concerned about the spread of invasive species, DNR financial assistance specialist Laura McFarland said, more groups are turning to the state’s funding initiative known as the Clean Boat, Clean Water program.
“The interest continues to increase annually,” McFarland said. “There is definitely an increase in the program.”
The program funds boat inspectors to conduct visual inspections of boats so the inspectors can stop boats that are carrying zebra mussels or other invasive species attached to the outside of the crafts.
Peters said preventing such invaders from entering lakes is an easier and more cost-effective than spending tens of thousands of dollars trying to remove them after they have established themselves.
The grants on Geneva Lake will fund a $12-an-hour pay for four individuals to inspect boats during weekends, holidays and some weekdays at the main boat launches in Williams Bay, Fontana, Lake Geneva and the Town of Linn.
Boat inspectors, who do not need previous experience to apply for the positions, will be trained by professionals from the DNR and the University of Wisconsin Extension.
Williams Bay village trustee Jim D’Alessandro, chairman of the village parks and lakefront committee, said the village has worked with volunteers to inspect boats before, but he was that funding is available to fund regular inspections this summer.
D’Alessandro said fighting invasive species is costly, and that it is more effective to focus on prevention. He added that even if an invasive species is eradicated from a lake, it only takes a single boat carrying a species to reintroduce it.
“Prevention and education is the most effective way,” he said, “so I am very happy we got that grant and we can really dedicate individuals to visually inspect boats going in and out of the lake.”
McFarland said the state this year awarded 153 grants throughout the state, totaling $798,609 and ensuring 45,400 hours of boat inspections this summer.
With grant recipients required to match 25 percent of what is awarded, McFarland said she is thankful for all the groups who volunteer their time and resources to help reduce the spread of invasive species.
“We really do depend on them,” she said. “And it does require strong local buy-in and support.”