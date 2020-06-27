Boat ride for graduating seniors not smooth sailing with everyone

WILLIAMS BAY — Lake Geneva Cruise Line has offered a free charter cruise for graduating high school seniors, but not every school in the region is on board with the idea.

Gage Marine, which operates the cruise line, was offering high school seniors a complimentary tour around Geneva Lake on June 23, after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled many proms and caused other disruptions for the class of 2020.

But with coronavirus still representing a public health threat, two high schools decided that the celebratory boat ride was not worth the risk.

Both Big Foot High School and Burlington High School declined the boat tour offer, citing recommendations from health officials that schools should not conduct any in-person activities until at least June 30.

Big Foot district administrator Doug Parker said officials at the Walworth school chose not to participate because of concerns that students riding in the boat would not be able to engage in social distancing necessary to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Parker also said the boat’s capacity was smaller than the graduating class, which could exclude some students if they missed the cutoff to register for the lake cruise.