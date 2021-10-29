Boat slip and buoy rates will increase in the City of Lake Geneva in 2022

According to city information, slip and buoy rentals are “one of the limited avenues of the city to generate revenue.”

Several residents who attended the council meeting said their slip and buoy rental rates should not be used to help pay for the city’s health insurance and labor costs.

Fesenmaier proposed a 0% increase for residents, which failed by a 2-5 vote. She said revenue from the slip and buoy rentals should be used to maintain and replace the city piers, not to pay for labor costs and health insurance.

“We are having our residents subsidize other portions of the budget, and it should not be that way,” Fesenmaier said. “The fund was created to maintain and replace.”

Alderman Ken Howell proposed a 3% increase for residents, but that motion failed by a 3-4 vote.

Halverson said he was in favor of the 3% increase.

“I think 3% is a good compromise,” Halverson said.

Alderman Tim Dunn said he feels the 5% increase for residents is fair to help pay for the city’s increased expenses.