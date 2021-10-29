Boat slip and buoy rates will increase in the City of Lake Geneva in 2022

Both residents and non-residents will be paying more to rent a boat slip, buoy or kayak rack in the City of Lake Geneva next year.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved, Oct. 25, rental rate increases for boat slips, buoys and kayak racks by 5% for residents and 10% for non-residents and non-resident property owners in 2022.
The rate increases were approved by a 5-2 vote, with aldermen John Halverson and Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”
The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee approved the rate increases, Oct. 19, by a 4-1 vote with Fesenmaier voting “no.”
As part of the rate increases, for example, the cost to rent a 24-foot boat slip on the west end pier will increase from $1,882 to $1,976 for residents, and from $3,763 to $4,139 for non-residents.
The west end pier has 50 slips, which are rented by 42 residents and eight non-residents.
The cost for residents to rent a buoy will increase from $811 to $852, and the cost for non-residents to rent a buoy will increase from $1,882 to $2,070.
The cost to rent a kayak rack will increase from $140 to $147 for residents and from $203 to $213 for nonresidents.
The revenue from the rental rates are set to be used to help pay for boat pier repairs and maintenance, city infrastructure improvement projects and the city’s increased health insurance and labor costs.
According to city information, slip and buoy rentals are “one of the limited avenues of the city to generate revenue.”
Several residents who attended the council meeting said their slip and buoy rental rates should not be used to help pay for the city’s health insurance and labor costs.
Fesenmaier proposed a 0% increase for residents, which failed by a 2-5 vote. She said revenue from the slip and buoy rentals should be used to maintain and replace the city piers, not to pay for labor costs and health insurance.
“We are having our residents subsidize other portions of the budget, and it should not be that way,” Fesenmaier said. “The fund was created to maintain and replace.”
Alderman Ken Howell proposed a 3% increase for residents, but that motion failed by a 3-4 vote.
Halverson said he was in favor of the 3% increase.
“I think 3% is a good compromise,” Halverson said.
Alderman Tim Dunn said he feels the 5% increase for residents is fair to help pay for the city’s increased expenses.
“If we’re not going to make enough money from the boat rentals, why have them?,” Dunn said. “If they’re not going to cover our expenses, why even bother to put the piers in the lake? There’s a lot of people like me who would much rather go down by the lake and not see piers and boats in the water. It’s very beautiful.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund said people who can afford to rent a boat slip or buoy should be able to help pay for the city’s infrastructural costs and increased labor and health insurance costs.
“I really don’t understand why the 42 people who are privilege enough to have a boat and be able to afford to have a slip should think their fees shouldn’t go up, because that just puts the onus on the other 7,500 people in the City of Lake Geneva who can’t afford a boat or a slip,” Hedlund said. “I don’t think the people who have boats and slips contribute as much as they should.”
Fesenmaier said just because someone can afford a boat and a slip or buoy rental does not mean they are wealthy.
“I think that’s a mischaracterization of the people who save,” Fesenmaier said. “They spend their money on that rather than on other things and to characterize them other than that is insulting.”