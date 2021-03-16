Boat slip applicants could be limited to 75 people in Lake Geneva

When it comes to getting a boat slip on Lake Geneva, you may have a better chance of getting season tickets for the Green Bay Packers.

Because of the decades-long wait for slips, the city of Lake Geneva is proposing a limit on the number of people who can be on the waiting list.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council's Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee discussed the issue during their March 9 meeting.

Harbormaster Steve Russell said there are currently about 163 people waiting to rent a boat slip.

On the list are 75 residents and others who held slips in the past. Each year, these are the people given top priority over others on the list.

Russell said there are so many in line for slips now that it could be a long time before a non-resident property owner rents a boat slip in Lake Geneva.

If only two boat slips become available each year, it is possible for some to be on the waiting list for 30-plus years — or for over 20 years, if three slips become available each year.

"It seems to me, if you're taking in applications from non-resident property owners and non-residents, they really have no chance — as of right now — to have a slip for 50 years," Russell said.