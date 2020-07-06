Boaters again seek tougher security on city-owned pier

Boaters who rent slips on Lake Geneva’s west end pier are renewing their push for city officials to improve security on the pier.

Renters have asked city officials in the past to install a security gate because of vandalism and people fishing, swimming and sunbathing on the city-owned structure, which is not allowed.

A group of slip renters raised the issue last year, and city officials installed a sign stating that no fishing, swimming, sunbathing and unleashed dogs are allowed on the pier.

But the public structure remains a popular place for place for people who enjoy getting close to the water — or diving in for a swim.

Boaters now say the sign is not doing the trick and they are again airing their complaints to City Hall.

Cindy and Gerald Yager of Lake Geneva sent a written complaint that there has again been vandalism on the pier, and that some of the rope they use to secure their boat recently went missing.

The couple also reported a group of six unsupervised children jumping off the pier to take a swim.

“It’s only been a few weeks into this season, and we seem to having the same problems we did in the past,” the couple wrote. “The sign doesn’t seem to be working.”