Boaters escape unharmed after vessel capsizes on Geneva Lake

A boat is shown capsized July 25 in Geneva Lake, after the boat operator reported that passing vessels sent water over the sides of his craft, causing it to become submerged.
Contributed photo, Regional News
A busy weekend on Geneva Lake has led to two serious public safety incidents, including one in which a boat became capsized.
According to the Water Safety Patrol, two occupants of a boat swam safely to a nearby pier when their boat capsized about 3 p.m. Saturday near the narrows on the north shore.
The boat operator told Water Safety Patrol crews that his 24-foot Malibu struck a large wave and took on water, then a second wave swamped the boat and caused it to capsize.
A near-drowning also was reported Sunday in Buttons Bay on the lake.
The Water Safety Patrol said people on a pontoon came across a 24-year old man in the water who was struggling to stay afloat. The passersby pulled the man out of the water.
Water Safety Patrol crew members revived the man and turned him over to an ambulance crew.
Riviera chain-link fence at start of project
A chain-link fence has been erected around the Riviera as construction crews prepare for a repair and restoration project that could take two years on the Lake Geneva lakefront landmark.
Scott Williams
Crew member with Chicago Bears logo on hardhat
Wearing a hard hat bearing a Chicago Bears logo, Matt Christensen, left, of Badger Scaffold in Green Bay, works with fellow crew members at the roof level of the Riviera.
Scott Williams
Crew member smiling on Riviera scaffolding
Ryan Paegelow of Badger Scaffold in Green Bay smiles Feb. 7 while working to assemble the scaffolding for the Riviera repair and restoration project.
Scott Williams
Badger Scaffold crew at rooftop of Riviera
Working at the rooftop level of the Riviera, crew members from Badger Scaffold in Green Bay work Feb. 7 to prepare scaffolding along the outside of the Lake Geneva landmark.
Scott Williams
Scaffolding goes up February 2020 for historic Riviera job
The scaffolding is going up along the outside of the Riviera as construction work gets underway on a historic repair and restoration effort on the Lake Geneva landmark.
Scott Williams
Scaffold crew members on top of Riviera
Ryan Paegelow, left, and John Quinonez, both of Badger Scaffold in Green Bay, work Feb. 7 at the roof level of the Riviera on a repair and restoration project for the lakefront landmark.
Scott Williams
Scaffolding overlooking downtown from atop Riviera
Scaffolding at the rooftop level of the Riviera overlooks downtown Lake Geneva as construction crews prepare Feb. 7 for a historic restoration of the lakefront landmark.
Scott Williams
Badger Scaffold crew facing lakefront on Riviera job site
Working way up in the air, crew members Matt Christensen, left, and Ryan Paegelow of Badger Scaffold confer atop scaffolding overlooking the lake on the south side of the Riviera.
Scott Williams
Crew member John Quinonez on scaffolding at Riviera
Crew member John Quinonez of Badger Scaffold uses a drill Feb. 7 to affix reinforced plastic tenting to guard against harsh weather conditions on the scaffolding at the Riviera landmark in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams
Crew member Ryan Paegelow on scaffolding at Riviera
Crew member Ryan Paegelow pauses Feb. 7 during work at the rooftop level of the Riviera, where Badger Scaffold of Green Bay is assembling scaffolding for a restoration project on the Lake Geneva tourism mecca.
Scott Williams
Riviera scaffolding west side of building
Scaffolding is assembled along the west side of the Riviera as crews prepare for a repair and restoration project that is expected to start with a new roof.
Scott Williams
Crews enjoy mild weather at Riviera construction site
Cody Skowronski, left, joins other crew members from Badger Scaffold as they enjoy relatively mild weather Feb. 7 while preparing the construction site at the Riviera on the lakefront in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams
Tenting protects Riviera construction crews from winter weather
John Quinonez of Badger Scaffold in Green Bay does some roof work on the Riviera roof, which is continuing despite the threat of the coronavirus.
Scott Williams
Exterior of Riviera with scaffolding to start repair job
A crew member walks toward the main entrance of the Riviera as scaffolding is assembled Feb. 7 for the start of a historic repair and restoration project on the lakefront landmark.
Scott Williams
Crew members Badger Scaffold atop the Riviera
Enjoying a light moment on construction scaffolding high atop the Riviera in downtown Lake Geneva are Badger Scaffold crew members, from left, Cody Skowronski, Matt Christensen, John Quinonez and Ryan Paegelow.
Scott Williams
