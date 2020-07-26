Boaters escape unharmed after vessel capsizes on Geneva Lake

A busy weekend on Geneva Lake has led to two serious public safety incidents, including one in which a boat became capsized.

According to the Water Safety Patrol, two occupants of a boat swam safely to a nearby pier when their boat capsized about 3 p.m. Saturday near the narrows on the north shore.

The boat operator told Water Safety Patrol crews that his 24-foot Malibu struck a large wave and took on water, then a second wave swamped the boat and caused it to capsize.

A near-drowning also was reported Sunday in Buttons Bay on the lake.

The Water Safety Patrol said people on a pontoon came across a 24-year old man in the water who was struggling to stay afloat. The passersby pulled the man out of the water.

Water Safety Patrol crew members revived the man and turned him over to an ambulance crew.

