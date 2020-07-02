Boating this weekend? Police will be watching for drunks

WILLIAMS BAY – Boaters on Geneva Lake will see an increased police presence over the Fourth of July weekend, as the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency rolls out "Operation Dry Water."
The crackdown on drunken boating is part of a national campaign designed to both educate lake-goers about the dangers of intoxicated boating and to increase police enforcement on those caught violating the law.
While Operation Dry Water is a year-round effort, special emphasis is placed on the Fourth of July weekend because it is traditional the busiest weekend for boating.
The Lake Geneva Law Enforcement Agency will increase its presence on the water this holiday weekend, with patrols planned from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, watching for intoxicated boaters and other violations.
The Williams Bay-based law enforcement agency has participated in Operation Dry Water annually since 2012.
Police Commander Tom Hausner said his agency has seen a marked increase in boat traffic this year, making the campaign especially important during the Fourth of July weekend.
Hausner said the increase in boat density has brought an increase in crashes, too. While there were a total of eight crashes on the lake last year, there have already been five crashes this year, just two months into the season.
“The density of the boating traffic is greatly increased," he said, "and when you add alcohol to that mixture, it can be catastrophic.”
Operation Dry Water is promoted nationally by the National Association of State Boating Law, which compiles data on drunken boating incidents.
Last year, 736 agencies nationally participated in the campaign, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Services and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Taylor Matsko, a spokeswoman for the National Association of State Boating Law, said the campaign started in 2009 has involved new agencies each year, expanding the reach for educating boaters.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic and a need for social distancing, Matsko said officers may focus more on educating boaters rather than confronting them for violations.
“But if patrolmen see intoxicated boaters," she added, "they will step in to remove them.”
The coronavirus public health crisis also could be contributing to increased boat traffic, as families increasingly look for ways to spend time outside while avoiding crowds and the risk of spreading the virus.
Brad Wilson, a conservation warden for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said he, too, has noticed increased boat traffic on Wisconsin lakes. His department again will be busy this Fourth of July weekend doing its part in Operation Dry Water.
In addition to Geneva Lake, the state agency plans to monitor lakes throughout the state.
Wilson said people often are unaware that operating a boat while intoxicated is illegal.
“Operation Dry Water," he said, "is definitely a great educational tool to spread awareness."
