Boating this weekend? Police will be watching for drunks

“The density of the boating traffic is greatly increased," he said, "and when you add alcohol to that mixture, it can be catastrophic.”

Operation Dry Water is promoted nationally by the National Association of State Boating Law, which compiles data on drunken boating incidents.

Last year, 736 agencies nationally participated in the campaign, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Services and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Taylor Matsko, a spokeswoman for the National Association of State Boating Law, said the campaign started in 2009 has involved new agencies each year, expanding the reach for educating boaters.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and a need for social distancing, Matsko said officers may focus more on educating boaters rather than confronting them for violations.

“But if patrolmen see intoxicated boaters," she added, "they will step in to remove them.”

The coronavirus public health crisis also could be contributing to increased boat traffic, as families increasingly look for ways to spend time outside while avoiding crowds and the risk of spreading the virus.