Body camera bills awaits governor's signature

In our Feb. 6 editorial, the Lake Geneva Regional News editorial board urged state lawmakers to approve a common sense, bipartisan law regarding body cameras.

The law, for some unclear reason, was held up in Madison. In our editorial, we urged our local lawmakers, State Sen. Steve Nass and State Reps. Amy Loudenbeck and Tyler August, to support the law and champion it to move forward.

Last week, the bill was approved on a voice vote in both the senate and the assembly. This means it passed without opposition, and now it is heading to the desk of Gov. Tony Evers.

The proposed law requires police departments to keep all footage for 120 days. In cases of arrests, deaths, injuries, searches and the use of force, the footage must be kept until the investigation or case is resolved.

The bill also makes it clear that the film from body cameras is an open record, but it provides privacy exemptions for footage that captures minors, some crime victims, and individuals with a reasonable expectation of privacy. This footage wouldn’t be released unless the public interest to know what happened outweighed the privacy rights of the individual. It would also allow government agencies to use pixelization or another method of redaction to protect the identity of certain individuals.