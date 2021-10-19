Body cameras proposed to be cut from Lake Geneva's 2022 budget

The Lake Geneva Police Department may not get everything it wants on its wish list for the city’s 2022 proposed budget.

The police department has requested body cameras, a full-time records clerk, two new full-time police officers and five community service officers for next year’s budget.

City officials have indicated that there may not be enough funding available in next year’s budget to accommodate all of the department’s requests.

Police Chief Michael Rasmussen said with increased number of calls and a decrease in the number of part-time officers, the department mostly is in need of additional staff.

The department currently has 25 full-time officers, two part-time officers and five community service officers. The department received about 22,000 calls for service this year compared to about 19,000 calls in 2020 and 2019.

The department plans to hire two additional officers again in 2023 and 2024.

Rasmussen said the department is in need of more full-time officers because it is becoming more difficult to hire part-time officers.