Body cameras proposed to be cut from Lake Geneva's 2022 budget

The Lake Geneva Police Department may not get everything it wants on its wish list for the city’s 2022 proposed budget.
The police department has requested body cameras, a full-time records clerk, two new full-time police officers and five community service officers for next year’s budget.
City officials have indicated that there may not be enough funding available in next year’s budget to accommodate all of the department’s requests.
Police Chief Michael Rasmussen said with increased number of calls and a decrease in the number of part-time officers, the department mostly is in need of additional staff.
The department currently has 25 full-time officers, two part-time officers and five community service officers. The department received about 22,000 calls for service this year compared to about 19,000 calls in 2020 and 2019.
The department plans to hire two additional officers again in 2023 and 2024.
Rasmussen said the department is in need of more full-time officers because it is becoming more difficult to hire part-time officers.
“We’re busier than we’ve ever been, and we have less people to deal with those calls,” Rasmussen said. “Our part-time staff is done. We’re done hiring part-time officers. We can’t get them. We’re not going to get them in the future.”
Members of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously recommended, Oct. 13, to include the two full-time officers and five community service officers in next year’s budget but to remove the body cameras and records clerk.
The records clerk would have been hired to review footage and redact records from the body cameras.
Rasmussen said the department is in need of body cameras but hiring the additional staff is more important for next year’s budget.
“We look at body cameras for reports of incidents against police officers,” Rasmussen said. “We have very few incidents of internal investigations for complaints against our officers, so that’s why the priority goes down for me. They’re good, but I don’t see it as a priority for me, personally.”
Alderman John Halverson said he feels hiring the additional officers would be more important than purchasing the body cameras.
“I would support hiring the police officers,” Halverson said. “I’m not sure about the body cameras, not because they don’t have value— certainly they have value in helping us avoid any legal action— but I don’t know if they’re necessary.”
Alderman Ken Howell said the police could still purchase body cameras in the upcoming years if needed.
“As good as they body cameras are, we’ve gone without them for a number of years,” Howell said. “If we have to cut the budget for next year, we might be able to go without them for another year.”
Rasmussen said the police department has applied for grants to purchase body cameras during the past couple of years but has been unsuccessful.
“Unfortunately, we don’t meet the grant requirements,” Rasmussen said. “We’re not financially hurting enough.”
More staff for
the fire departmentMembers of the finance committee unanimously recommended to maintain adding three full-time employees for the Lake Geneva Fire Department in next year’s budget.
The budget also includes two full-time employees for the Town of Linn Fire Department, but the town will reimburse the city for the cost of those two staff members.
The Lake Geneva Fire Department also plans to hire three full-time employees in 2023 and 2024.
Captain Dennis Detkowski of the Lake Geneva Fire Department said the department plans to hire full-time staff because it is becoming more difficult to hire and maintain part-time firefighters as they move on to full-time jobs with other departments.
He said the department currently does not have any full-time staff members.
“We’re a part-time fire department,” Detkowski said. “These will be our first traditional full-time hires. This is the next logical step.”
Detkowski said the department is in need of full-time firefighters and paramedics, because the number of calls has increased during the past several years.
“Last year, we were the busiest department in Walworth County, and we’re having a hard time getting people,” Detkowski said. “We need regularity within the department.”
Comptroller Karen Hall said the City of Elkhorn approved a referendum last year to hire 24 full-time firefighters, and the Town of Delavan plans to hire six full-time employees in the near future.
Hall said more fire departments are starting to hire full-time workers because it is becoming more difficult to find part-time employees.
The finance committee is set to vote on a final proposed budget for 2022, Wednesday, Oct. 20. The budget is set to be voted on by the full city council, Nov. 22.