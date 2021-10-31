 Skip to main content
Boo in the Bay kicks off with pumpkin races
Four Williams Bay Pumpkin Racers launch their pumpkins down the hill on Saturday, Oct. 30.

 Karena Tse

The Williams Bay Pumpkin Races made a delightful return on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Late morning on Halloween's eve, young competitors launched pumpkins of all shapes and sizes down Elm Street in the name of this beloved Boo in the Bay tradition. The event was hosted outside Barrett Memorial Library.

After last year's races were cancelled, Williams Bay Recreation Director Dave Rowland said it was a joy to continue to the fall tradition of 15 years.

"It's been a lot of fun watching the kids grow up," he said. 

