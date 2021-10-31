Boo in the Bay kicks off with pumpkin races

Four Williams Bay Pumpkin Racers launch their pumpkins down the hill on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Karena Tse
The Williams Bay Pumpkin Races made a delightful return on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Late morning on Halloween's eve, young competitors launched pumpkins of all shapes and sizes down Elm Street in the name of this beloved Boo in the Bay tradition. The event was hosted outside Barrett Memorial Library.
After last year's races were cancelled, Williams Bay Recreation Director Dave Rowland said it was a joy to continue to the fall tradition of 15 years.
"It's been a lot of fun watching the kids grow up," he said.
In photos: The Great Williams Bay Pumpkin Race
Pumpkin in progress
Michael Kemp and Danielle Hudson install the wheels on a pumpkin before the Williams Bay Pumpkin Races on Saturday, Oct. 30. Kemp's daughter, a returning champ, keeps a watchful eye.
Karena Tse
Lineup
Early arrivals to the Williams Bay Pumpkin Races wait for the games to begin on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Karena Tse
Treats
Competitors fuel up on hot cocoa and donuts before the Williams Bay Pumpkin Races on Saturday, Oct. 30. The event was hosted outside the Barrett Memorial Library.
Karena Tse
Team effort
Pumpkin preparation takes a team effort at the Williams Bay Pumpkin Races on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Karena Tse
Friendly competition
The Marten family and friends pose with their pumpkins before the Williams Bay Pumpkin Races on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Karena Tse
Roll call
Williams Bay Pumpkin Racers line up along Elm Street on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Karena Tse
Changing course
A pumpkin racer takes a breather during the Williams Bay Pumpkin Races on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Karena Tse
Ready, set
Competitors prepare to launch their pumpkins down Elm Street at the Williams Bay Pumpkin Races on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Karena Tse
GO!
Four Williams Bay Pumpkin Racers launch their pumpkins down the hill on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Karena Tse
Audience
Friends and family enjoy the Williams Bay Pumpkin Races on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Karena Tse
Trio
Three competitors get their game faces on at the Williams Bay Pumpkin Races on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Karena Tse
Run
A Williams Bay Pumpkin Racer sprints back up the hill after a successful match on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Karena Tse
Launch
Three competitors launch their pumpkins by hand at the Williams Bay Pumpkin Races on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Karena Tse
Pumpkin on skates
A Williams Bay Pumpkin Racer prepares to launch his pumpkin on skates on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Karena Tse
