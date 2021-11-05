Boo in the Bay pumpkin races return to Elm Street, community celebrates tradition

The Williams Bay Pumpkin Races made a delightful return on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Late morning on Halloween’s eve, young competitors launched pumpkins of all shapes and sizes down Elm Street in the name of this Boo in the Bay tradition. The event was hosted outside Barrett Memorial Library.

After last year’s races were cancelled, Williams Bay Recreation Director Dave Rowland said it was a joy to continue to the fall tradition of 15 years.

“It’s been a lot of fun watching the kids grow up,” he said. “Some of these guys have done every single race.”

Rowland, now in his ninth year serving the recreation department, greeted many familiar faces at the event. Among the returning families were the Martens, coming back for their fourth year at the pumpkin races.

Sarah Marten, donning a yellow gown as Disney’s Belle, prepared to race a large pumpkin painted blue, pink and purple. Her older sister Leah’s pumpkin had a smiling face and its very own plastic cell phone.

Their pumpkins raced on wheels and axels, while others took on more unconventional strategies.