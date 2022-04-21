Boxed and Burlap adding second location in Delavan, Slumberland Furniture moving locations

As summer approaches, a couple big things are happening with Delavan businesses.

In the heart of Downtown Delavan, Boxed and Burlap is set to open a second location near E Walworth and S 3rd Street in the brick road section of downtown. Their other location in Delavan is located at 2935 WI-67 open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday with the Sunday hours of 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Boxed and Burlap, a coffeehouse that offers a full service espresso bar, will be adding a bit more of a variety of options at their new location, according a general manager at Boxed and Burlap.

They will be adding a light breakfast and lunch menu at the new Delavan location, which is something that is not currently offered at the Highway 67 location.

The anticipated timetable for opening the new coffeehouse location is this summer, though no official date has been set at this time.

Slumberland Furniture

Outside of downtown, just off Highway 43, a new store will soon be going in where the former Shopko used to be.

Slumberland Furniture’s current store located at 325 S Wright St in Delavan will be closing up shop and moving to the new location at 1450 Geneva St., next to Harbor Freight Tools.

The opening of the new store is scheduled for the first week of May, but it could be pushed back if needed because of some supply chain issues, according to General Manager Jason Larson.

“We should have been over there right now, but we have had some backorders on some new carpeting, the metal for the front entrance and many things that have needed some changes,” he said. “Our target date of May 7 may or may not get pushed back again because of some delays and shortages. We’re just playing it by ear now.”

Larson believes moving locations was the right thing to do at the right time not just for the company, but the community and the customers.

“Our showroom is going to be over double the size of our current space, so (we'll be) able to showcase more of the products that are available to our customers in–person rather than having them in pictures online,” he said. “It’ll be a better workspace for our backend of the business with our warehouse guys as well. Having a little bit more space too, with a couple more docks instead of a single dock that we have shared and having better efficiency with traffic coming off the highway. It’s a good location and we felt it was a really good spot for us.”

