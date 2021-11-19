Boxed and Burlap conditional use approval recommended by town board, county to make final decision

Boxed and Burlap, 2935 Highway 67, is in the final stages of securing its continued use as a wedding and event venue.

The Delavan Town Board voted Tuesday, Nov. 16, to recommend approval of Boxed and Burlap owner John Neighbor's application for two conditional use permits. Now, the final decision is in the county's hands.

Neighbors is seeking two conditional use permits: one for public assembly and another for outdoor food and beverage consumption.

In June, Boxed and Burlap received a letter from the county indicating that the outdoor food and beverage and public assembly activities occurring on the property were inconsistent with the existing conditional use permits.

"They also indicated any increase in the use of the outside grounds for outdoor food and beverage and public assembly need to obtain separate conditional use approval," Delavan Town Supervisor Kim Jedlicka said. "That's why Mr. Neighbors came to the plan commission."

The town board's decision follows a well-attended meeting of the Delavan township plan commission on Nov. 2, which concluded with the commissioners' recommendation of both conditional use approvals.

Like the earlier meeting, the Nov. 16 town board meeting brought in both public support and opposition to Boxed and Burlap's requested permits. Residential neighbors west of the Boxed and Burlap property came to Town Hall to reiterate their noise complaints.

"It's a hopping place, that's wonderful," Cathleen Nateghi of Countryside Drive said. "But we need to have a good sound ordinance. (Neighbors) needs to soundproof his building."

Delavan Town Supervisor Lynnette Phillips noted the polarizing nature of the issue. At some point, the town would have to address the residents' complaints, she said.

"We can't just ignore it," Phillips said. "We have to try to be as fair as we can to all taxpayers."

Despite a substantial number of police calls, no Boxed and Burlap event has violated county noise ordinances, Neighbors said at the Nov. 2 plan commission meeting. He presented commissioners with comprehensive records of police calls to the property.

“Every single one of them shows the officers’ response, which is no response necessary,” Neighbors said.

Town of Delavan Police Chief Ray Clark was in attendance at the town board meeting. When called to a noise complaint, the officer uses a decimeter to measure the noise in question from the point on the complainant's property closest to noise's origin, Clark explained.

Clark said he does not believe any past decimeter readings from a complainant's property have shown a Boxed and Burlap event to be in violation of county noise ordinances.

"But I can't comment 100% on that," he said.

Clark was later called forth a second time to address one Delavan resident's claim that she was unjustly banned from the Boxed and Burlap property. Sally Gerson of Countryside Drive said a police officer came to her home earlier that week to issue the warning.

"(He) told me I no longer could step foot in Boxed and Burlap property," she said. "If I do so, I will be ticketed."

Gerson spoke against Neighbors' requested permits at the Nov. 2 plan commission meeting.

Chief Clark explained that Boxed and Burlap, as a privately owned business, has the right to turn customers away. Any property owner may call the police to issue such warnings to unwelcome visitors, he said.

"We were answering a call like we would for any other citizen in the township," he said.

The motion to recommend approval of Boxed and Burlap's requested conditional use permits passed following an approximately 15-minute discussion among board members. Jedlicka abstained from the vote.

The board is recommending conditional use approval for outdoor food and beverage consumption, as well as for public assembly. The latter is subject to conditions outlined by the plan commission based on public complaints: outdoor events must conclude by 11 p.m., there must be no outdoor amplified music with an exception of noon to 5 p.m., and the conditions must be reviewed within one year.

Now that Neighbors' permit requests have moved through the governing town bodies, a second application will be required for county approval, Matt Weidensee, senior planner with Walworth County Land Use and Management (LURM) said.

The soonest Boxed and Burlap's requested conditional use permits could be up for discussion by the county is Jan. 20, 2022, should Neighbors meet the Dec. 8 application deadline.

As of Thursday, Nov. 18, Neighbors had yet to submit his application to the county, Weidensee said.

"It's fairly typical, when something's contentious, for people to want to get through the first hoop before they apply at the second one," he said.

