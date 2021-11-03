Boxed and Burlap seeks permits for outdoor events, town plan commission recommends approval

"It's deteriorating our quality of life in our neighborhood," Mark Beilman of Bailey Road said.

Despite a substantial number of police calls, no Boxed and Burlap event has been shown to be in violation of county noise ordinances, Neighbors said. He presented the plan commission with comprehensive records of police calls to the property.

"Every single one of them shows the officers' response, which is no response necessary," Neighbors said.

Neighbors described the venue's efforts to regulate noise, which include a decibel reader and a ban on subwoofers, or bass-heavy speakers.

Those in favor of Boxed and Burlap's requested permits were well-represented during public comment. Community members emphasized the business' positive impact on the area and its quality of services. Many spoke to the character of Neighbors and his wife, as longtime friends, business partners, and employees of the couple.

"This is a small business that has built themselves from the ground up," Kate Deciccio of Elkhorn said. "They are quality people that are here for the community."