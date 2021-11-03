Boxed and Burlap seeks permits for outdoor events, town plan commission recommends approval

Boxed and Burlap, 2935 WI-67, is one small step closer to securing its continued use as a wedding and event venue.
Town of Delavan plan commissioners met Tuesday, Nov. 2 to discuss an application by John Neighbors, owner of Boxed and Burlap, for conditional use permits to allow public assembly and outdoor food and beverage consumption. The meeting was well-attended by the public.
Boxed and Burlap's application comes after Walworth County Land Use and Resource Management (LURM) communicated to Neighbors in July 2021 that the business' current use of property was not specifically outlined in the existing conditional use permits.
In response, Neighbors is seeking conditional use permits that would expand outdoor food and beverage to include the barn, and allow "public assembly" in the form of private outdoor events.
Boxed and Burlap opened in May 2016 under the leadership of husband-and-wife team John and Lindsay Neighbors. Located off Highway 67 across from Mercyhealth Hospital, the Boxed and Burlap site includes the barn, Batten House and coffeehouse.
The barn venue has seen increased activity in 2021 as wedding dates have shifted over from the pandemic. A rise in noise complaints from nearby residents has followed this increase in bookings.
A 40-minute public comment period preceding the plan commission's discussion was abundant with complaints from residents of the Bailey Estates Community, west of Boxed and Burlap. Residents detailed excessive and extended noise during Friday, Saturday and Sunday night events.
"It's deteriorating our quality of life in our neighborhood," Mark Beilman of Bailey Road said.
Despite a substantial number of police calls, no Boxed and Burlap event has been shown to be in violation of county noise ordinances, Neighbors said. He presented the plan commission with comprehensive records of police calls to the property.
"Every single one of them shows the officers' response, which is no response necessary," Neighbors said.
Neighbors described the venue's efforts to regulate noise, which include a decibel reader and a ban on subwoofers, or bass-heavy speakers.
Those in favor of Boxed and Burlap's requested permits were well-represented during public comment. Community members emphasized the business' positive impact on the area and its quality of services. Many spoke to the character of Neighbors and his wife, as longtime friends, business partners, and employees of the couple.
"This is a small business that has built themselves from the ground up," Kate Deciccio of Elkhorn said. "They are quality people that are here for the community."
The 90-minute meeting concluded with two successful motions: one to approve the conditional use application for outdoor food and beverage including the barn venue, and one to approve the application for public assembly as it applies to private outdoor events.
The motion regarding public assembly included the given conditions: to have events conclude by 11 p.m., to have no amplified noise or music outdoors with the exception of 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., to have sound restrictions should substantial evidence from public complaints arise, and to have the conditional uses reviewed within one year.
The plan commission's recommendation will go to the committee of the whole Monday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m., then to the town board Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. The final decision regarding Boxed and Burlap's requested conditional use permits will be made by the county.
"If we approve it, the county can deny it," Town Chair Larry Malsch said. "It's just a recommendation to the county."