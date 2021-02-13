Boy Scout Troop 239 continuing to help community

Lake Geneva Scouts BSA Troop 239 is sponsored by Immanuel Lutheran Church and meets on Tuesday evenings. In 2020, even though COVID-19 affected Scouting, Troop 239 had 2 scouts reach the highest rank of Eagle Scout, with a few more right behind them coming up in 2021!

Troop 239 is very active in the community, year ‘round. Some of the more recent community involvement projects include a traditional flag retirement ceremony at Trinity Lutheran Church, where the Troop honored Veterans while retiring flags.

The Troop participates in Lake Geneva Winterfest by cleaning the sidewalks around the Riviera and selling their amazing fresh, hot apple cider donuts, deep fried Oreos and other snacks. Similarly, the Troop participates in Lake Geneva’s summer event, Art in the Park. Also, over the summer, the Troop participated in a Thrivent sponsored Day of Generosity, where area parks were cleaned up as well as cleaning up the gardens and parking lot areas at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

In 2020, COVID-19 shut down many Scouting activities, but the leaders of the Troop worked with Scouting resources at their Council and District levels as well as Immanuel Lutheran and other other local organizations to keep Scouting going and active for Troop 239. While many Troops shut down, Troop 239 thrived and completed many amazing accomplishments.