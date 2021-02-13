 Skip to main content
Boy Scout Troop 239 continuing to help community
Boy Scout Troop 239

Boy Scout Troop 239 continuing to help community

Lake Geneva Scouts BSA Troop 239 is sponsored by Immanuel Lutheran Church and meets on Tuesday evenings. In 2020, even though COVID-19 affected Scouting, Troop 239 had 2 scouts reach the highest rank of Eagle Scout, with a few more right behind them coming up in 2021!

Troop 239 is very active in the community, year ‘round. Some of the more recent community involvement projects include a traditional flag retirement ceremony at Trinity Lutheran Church, where the Troop honored Veterans while retiring flags.

The Troop participates in Lake Geneva Winterfest by cleaning the sidewalks around the Riviera and selling their amazing fresh, hot apple cider donuts, deep fried Oreos and other snacks. Similarly, the Troop participates in Lake Geneva’s summer event, Art in the Park. Also, over the summer, the Troop participated in a Thrivent sponsored Day of Generosity, where area parks were cleaned up as well as cleaning up the gardens and parking lot areas at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

In 2020, COVID-19 shut down many Scouting activities, but the leaders of the Troop worked with Scouting resources at their Council and District levels as well as Immanuel Lutheran and other other local organizations to keep Scouting going and active for Troop 239. While many Troops shut down, Troop 239 thrived and completed many amazing accomplishments.

One of our first virtual meetings was about cooking, where each Scout cooked in their own kitchen, along with their fellow Scouts, using Google Meet to share the experience. Nick Melchi, Scoutmaster for the Troop, organized and put together a virtual video project where each Scout would recite the Scout Law and Mr. Melchi stitched the videos together to make a project that was shared all around Scouting.

Eagle Dedication

Group photo from Sam Melchi's Eagle Scout Project dedication ceremony
Flag Folding

Assistant Scoutmaster Kevin Vavroch, Life Scout Riley Nicholson and Tenderfoot Scout Noah Smith fold a flag in preparation for retirement.  In the background, Star Scout, Jonathon Zinkowich and others fold flags.
Flags

Troop and US flag from one of the many virtual campouts over the summer
Google Meeting

Group photo from one of the first virtual meetings Troop 239 held.  It was a cooking exercise where each Scout cooked in their own kitchen then presented their creation to the group.
2020-Klondike-DuckWolf

Life Scout Jacob Kuhnke, Life Scout Sam Melchi, Star Scout Josh Vavroch getting ready for Klondike Derby sled race.  Pre-COVID
2020-Klondike-Sharks

Life Scout Bennett Doebler, Star Scout Jonathon Zinkowich and Life Scout Jake Effenheim getting ready for Klondike Derby sled race.  Pre-COVID
2020-Summer Camp

Group photo from summer camp 2020
Sen. Nass

Scoutmaster Melchi and Senator Steven Nass say a few words at the flag retirement ceremony.

