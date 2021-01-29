Bradley's gets second run selling furniture under Lake Geneva businessman

DELAVAN — Bradley’s Department Store, the Delavan shop some consider the longest- running store in the United States, may have closed its doors, but the historic storefront is slated to open under new ownership as soon as mid-March.
The department store was first founded in 1852 and operated out of its storefront at 222 E. Walworth Ave. since 1887 before closing at the end of 2020.
The property was sold by former owner Lois Stritt to Lake Geneva resident and businessman Fred Gahl, who officially closed on the building on Jan. 22.
Gahl is the owner of 281 Sheridan Springs in Lake Geneva, a consignment shop offering furniture and home décor collected throughout the greater Geneva Lake area.
With several new developments cropping up in Delavan recently, like the opening of The Treasury event space in a former bank and other nearby renovations, Gahl said when Bradley’s hit the market it seemed like a good opportunity to join in on the action.
“There seems to be a revitalization of downtown Delavan we’d love to be a part of while also keeping Bradley’s tradition alive,” he said.
Director of the Delavan-Delavan Lake Chamber of Commerce Sara Sekeres said while saying goodbye to the 168-year-old business was a sad moment, it is also exciting to see what will come of the historic storefront.
She said despite the coronavirus pandemic posing fiscal challenges for the entire country, Delavan was still able to see a wave of development hit the city.
“Delavan has just a crazy amount of new growth, and given the year we’ve had, we feel really blessed,” she said. “There’s a lot of real positive growth in Delavan.”
She said currently there is only a single unoccupied storefront in the city’s downtown area.
Sekeres noted the upcoming opening of a new Boxed and Burlap coffee shop location in downtown Delavan which many residents are excited for, as well as other recent developments in the area.
In addition to joining in on a series of other developments in Delavan, Gahl said purchasing the Bradley’s building also allowed him to become a part of the long-running history of Bradley’s, while also ushering it into a new era.
Gahl said since acquiring the property he’s been able to learn about valuable historic information about the business.
In the early years of the business, the department store had a corresponding clothing manufacturing location in Delavan called Bradley’s Knitting Company.
“At one point they had 1,200 employees in Delavan in the early 1900’s and even had a dormitory building where the workers would stay,” Gahl said.
He said in World War II, Bradley’s was contracted to make one million sweaters for British troops. After completing the order, the sweaters were sent overseas on the Lusitania, which was sunk by a German U-boat before finishing its voyage. Following the tragedy, Bradley’s created an additional million sweaters so the order could be completed.
Gahl also noted that Bradley’s was a sweater supplier to many Major League Baseball teams in the mid 1920’s.
“There are pictures of Babe Ruth when Yankee Stadium opened in 1923, the whole team is running out on the field with their New York Yankees Bradley’s sweaters,” he said.
The company advertised the affiliation by offering the “Bradley Big League Sweater” to youths in catalogues.
Gahl said he will not be changing any of the interior or exterior decorations of the shop, but instead of clothing will be offering similar furniture and home décor items he offers at his Lake Geneva consignment shop.
In addition to maintaining the familiar building façade and interior, Gahl will also be keeping a familiar face around as well.
Long-time Bradley’s employee and former owner Lois Stritt has agreed to continue working in the store when it reopens under new ownership.
“She certainly is a major part of the recent history and we’d love to have her be working with us to sort of be a social director and maintain relationships in the community,” Gahl said.
Editor's note: The name of the former owner was spelled incorrectly. It has been fixed.