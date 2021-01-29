Bradley's gets second run selling furniture under Lake Geneva businessman

He said in World War II, Bradley’s was contracted to make one million sweaters for British troops. After completing the order, the sweaters were sent overseas on the Lusitania, which was sunk by a German U-boat before finishing its voyage. Following the tragedy, Bradley’s created an additional million sweaters so the order could be completed.

Gahl also noted that Bradley’s was a sweater supplier to many Major League Baseball teams in the mid 1920’s.

“There are pictures of Babe Ruth when Yankee Stadium opened in 1923, the whole team is running out on the field with their New York Yankees Bradley’s sweaters,” he said.

The company advertised the affiliation by offering the “Bradley Big League Sweater” to youths in catalogues.

Gahl said he will not be changing any of the interior or exterior decorations of the shop, but instead of clothing will be offering similar furniture and home décor items he offers at his Lake Geneva consignment shop.

In addition to maintaining the familiar building façade and interior, Gahl will also be keeping a familiar face around as well.

Long-time Bradley’s employee and former owner Lois Stritt has agreed to continue working in the store when it reopens under new ownership.