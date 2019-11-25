Brain tumor scare leaves woman thankful for her health

Not only is Krause thankful to learn she is cancer-free, she is moving forward with her life, knowing that the only reminder of the frightening episode will be a yearly MRI procedure as a check-up.

For now, she still has some balance issues, and she sometimes has difficulty hearing out of her right ear.

All of that is expected to fade away, as she recovers in the weeks ahead, with no running or lifting anything over 10 pounds. Her instructions are to take it easy, enjoy light walks, and she could go back to her running hobby within a couple of months.

“It seems like every day I’m stronger,” she said.

The former alderwoman is spending some of her downtime enjoying the knitting and crocheting hobby that became so familiar to regular watchers of city council meetings.

“I have a hobby,” she said, “but you can only do your hobby so much.”

She is easing back into her work routine, too, and co-workers are planning a welcome-back party on Dec. 1.

Boukidis is excited to see her daughter back at the salon, even if it is only a few hours a day at the moment.

“It will be a little bit, though, before she’s back full swing,” Boukidis said.