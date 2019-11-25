Brain tumor scare leaves woman thankful for her health

The first thing Elizabeth Krause noticed in September was a feeling like she was losing her balance whenever she finished a run.
Then she started having difficulty concentrating at work.
When she saw an ear, nose and throat specialist, the doctor thought Krause might have an inner ear infection. A visit later to a neurologist found the frightening truth.
The Lake Geneva business owner and onetime city council member — formerly known as Elizabeth Chappell — had a tumor in her brain. It was about the size of a ping pong ball.
“Of course, I went through all the stages of grief,” she said. “I was in denial.”
Doctors at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee performed surgery on Oct. 28, discovering that the tumor was not cancerous and that the patient could expect a full recovery.
The episode is giving Krause and her loved ones extra reasons to be thankful on this Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Her husband, Kirk Krause, said the family is breathing a sign of relief, as Elizabeth continues her recovery. The couple has a daughter, Chloe Chappell.
“It was scary at first,” Kirk said. “Knowing that she has practically come out of this unscathed, it’s the best thing that could happen.”
Elizabeth Krause, then known as Elizabeth Chappell, served on the Lake Geneva City Council from 2014 to 2018. She was known to some as the alderwoman who worked on her crocheting — a favorite hobby — during council meetings.
She stepped away from local politics in 2018 to concentrate on establishing her business as a hair stylist.
She is now the proprietor of OrganiCuts Affordable Haircare, 511 Broad St., a salon that prides itself on using organic products and practices.
Her mother, Lea Boukidis, who also works at the hair salon, is grateful this Thanksgiving season that her daughter is not facing a battle with cancer or other serious health problem stemming from the brain tumor.
“We’re happy with the results, with the outcome,” Boukidis said. “But it was pretty darn scary.”
After the brain surgery Oct. 28, doctors determined that rather than cancer, the tumor was a benign cluster of blood veins.
The doctors are unsure what caused the condition, although they suspect it was a genetic mutation. More tests await over the next few weeks, but Krause said her surgeons believe the tumor was removed completely and is not likely to reappear.
“I don’t know if it had been there all my life and it just spontaneously got that big or what happened,” she said. “They took it out and cleaned it out. There was no need for one radiation treatment, because it was not cancerous at all.”
Not only is Krause thankful to learn she is cancer-free, she is moving forward with her life, knowing that the only reminder of the frightening episode will be a yearly MRI procedure as a check-up.
For now, she still has some balance issues, and she sometimes has difficulty hearing out of her right ear.
All of that is expected to fade away, as she recovers in the weeks ahead, with no running or lifting anything over 10 pounds. Her instructions are to take it easy, enjoy light walks, and she could go back to her running hobby within a couple of months.
“It seems like every day I’m stronger,” she said.
The former alderwoman is spending some of her downtime enjoying the knitting and crocheting hobby that became so familiar to regular watchers of city council meetings.
“I have a hobby,” she said, “but you can only do your hobby so much.”
She is easing back into her work routine, too, and co-workers are planning a welcome-back party on Dec. 1.
Boukidis is excited to see her daughter back at the salon, even if it is only a few hours a day at the moment.
“It will be a little bit, though, before she’s back full swing,” Boukidis said.
What also is making this Thanksgiving holiday special for Krause is knowing how grateful she feels for the relatives, friends and employees who supported her during the health scare the past few months.
Friends and family showed up with meals, others offered to care for Krause’s daughter, and employees at OrganiCuts worked extra hours to keep the business going.
“Everybody has picked up really well and pitched in and kept it all going,” she said.
Looking back, Krause knows she has much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
“Boy, did I dodge a bullet,” she said. “I went to see a friend, and he said, ‘Not only did you dodge a bullet, but you dodged a cannonball.’”