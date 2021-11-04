Breaking: Keefe Real Estate to join Compass real estate

Keefe Real Estate President and CEO, Tom Keefe, announced Thursday, Nov. 4, that Keefe Real Estate is joining Compass, a leading real estate technology company.

The deal is subject to certain standard closing conditions and is anticipated to close later in November.

Under the new Keefe Real Estate Compass brand, the company will continue to operate as a market leading real estate brokerage in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, maintaining its leadership team, agents and staff, as well as existing offices, with the added resources and technology of Compass, the company stated in a press release.

“Over three generations of family ownership, our mission has always been to enhance the lives of our agents and staff through careers in real estate, and go above and beyond for our clients,” Tom Keefe, President and CEO of Keefe Real Estate said in the news release. “This is a mission we have carried out over the years, and it is one we intend to continue to fulfill, by partnering with Compass.”