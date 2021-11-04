Breaking: Keefe Real Estate to join Compass real estate

Keefe Real Estate President and CEO, Tom Keefe, announced Thursday, Nov. 4, that Keefe Real Estate is joining Compass, a leading real estate technology company.
The deal is subject to certain standard closing conditions and is anticipated to close later in November.
Under the new Keefe Real Estate Compass brand, the company will continue to operate as a market leading real estate brokerage in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, maintaining its leadership team, agents and staff, as well as existing offices, with the added resources and technology of Compass, the company stated in a press release.
“Over three generations of family ownership, our mission has always been to enhance the lives of our agents and staff through careers in real estate, and go above and beyond for our clients,” Tom Keefe, President and CEO of Keefe Real Estate said in the news release. “This is a mission we have carried out over the years, and it is one we intend to continue to fulfill, by partnering with Compass.”
“We are excited to join a company that shares the same philosophy we do and values their agents as customers and trusted partners. Compass has made decisions to create a company that provides its agents with unmatched tools and the strongest platform to run their business. This expansive level of resources will allow our agents to bring an even higher standard of service to our customers and clients,” Keefe adds.
Rachael Rohn, Compass’ Regional President, says, “As a Chicagoan, I’ve spent the last 16 years taking getaway trips to Lake Geneva and have incredibly fond memories of the people and the experiences I’ve had here. I’ve been professionally admiring Keefe Real Estate over the years, and I am thrilled to partner together to match Compass' technology with Keefe’s legacy and local expertise to serve our agents and customers.”
Adds Keefe, “The regional and national exposure of Compass continues to grow stronger by the day, and we are looking forward to partnering with a company with such a strong connection to Chicago, which is our primary feeder market. We are excited for the opportunity to be contributing to a growing company by focusing on doing what we do best: building relationships, going above and beyond for our customers, and growing our business.”
“In partnering with Compass, Keefe Real Estate will join forces with the nation’s largest independent brokerage. Compass is currently home to over 23,000 agents, serving hundreds of the top cities across the country,” stated a press release issued Thursday afternoon.
Last year Compass agents sold approximately $152 billion in residential real estate and completed 66% more transactions than they did the year before. In Chicago, Compass is now ranked #2 for closed sales volume and market share, up from its #5 ranking at the end of 2020 (source: BrokerMetrics), and is home to more than 1,400 agents.
Earlier this year, Compass also started operations in Wisconsin out of Milwaukee.
Founded in 1943, Keefe Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage, specializing in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois with over 90 agents in Walworth, Racine, Kenosha and McHenry counties. Keefe Real Estate and its associates have been the market leader for decades in Walworth County, as well as the leading seller of lakefront properties, handling nearly 50% of all lakefront transactions in the region.
“Keefe Real Estate’s local expertise and market dominance combined with Compass’ powerful agent network, real estate technology platform and consumer programs will provide expansive exposure for the company’s valued clients, listings and agents locally, in the Chicagoland area and nationally,” the press release stated.