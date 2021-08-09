 Skip to main content
Breaking: Tornado spotted west of Delavan Monday afternoon
Breaking: Tornado spotted west of Delavan Monday afternoon

A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Walworth County on Monday afternoon, Aug. 9 until 3:45 p.m.

At 3:07 p.m. a confirmed tornado was located over Clinton, 10 miles west of Delavan, moving east at 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service. 

Locations impacted include Clinton, Darien and Allens Grove.

A warning from the National Weather Service issued at 3:08 p.m. stated: “A tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

The alert said that law enforcement confirmed seeing the tornado near Carver Rock Road and Creek Road, northeast of Clinton. 

