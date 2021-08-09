Breaking: Tornado spotted west of Delavan Monday afternoon

At 3:07 p.m. a confirmed tornado was located over Clinton, 10 miles west of Delavan, moving east at 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A warning from the National Weather Service issued at 3:08 p.m. stated: “A tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”