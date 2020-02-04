Brewery crews demolish porch on historic Lake Geneva church building

Schuld said he plans to build the new patio this spring, while also moving ahead with other elements of the new brewery.

The Illinois-based business owner plans to open the brewery this summer. He originally had planned to open the brewery last summer and then again in November, but he said the project was delayed by state permitting holdups.

“We’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “We’ve been sitting on our hands for awhile.”

He said he recently received state approval to complete updated electrical, plumbing and heating and air-conditioning work on the old church’s interior. He said had been waiting for state permits for six months.

“Wisconsin is growing a lot,” he said. “So there’s a lot of commercial projects for them to approve.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Ryan Myhre, co-founder of Topsy Turvey Brewing Co. in Lake Geneva, which is partnering with Schuld on the project, said he, too, was pleased to see work advancing on the property.

“It’s exciting,” Myhre said. “I’m looking forward to moving along here.”

As planned, the brewery will feature craft beers, sodas and hard seltzers, and will offer patrons an outdoor beer garden with live entertainment.