Brewery crews demolish porch on historic Lake Geneva church building

The front porch of a historic former church in downtown Lake Geneva has been dismantled to clear the way for a new brewery.
Demolition work began in mid-January at the former First Baptist Church, which currently operates as the Geneva Village Shops, 727 Geneva St.
Building owner Daniel Schuld said he decided to demolish the elevated wooden front porch and replace it with a ground-level patio, which he feels will make the building look more appealing.
Schuld said he received permission from Lake Geneva city officials to demolish the porch, but he still needs city approval to construct the patio.
“It will be a nice patio in the front,” he said. “They like the ideas we’ve presented.”
City officials last year approved Schuld’s plans to renovate the building for a new brewery; however, the city needs to approve a revised plan for the patio. The original plans included renovation of the old porch rather than a patio.
City building and zoning administrator Fred Walling said the patio plan is scheduled for city plan commission review in February, then the city council later.
Walling said he does not anticipate any obstacles to approval.
“I think it will be easy,” he said. “I’ve seen the plan, and it looks appealing.”
Schuld said he plans to build the new patio this spring, while also moving ahead with other elements of the new brewery.
The Illinois-based business owner plans to open the brewery this summer. He originally had planned to open the brewery last summer and then again in November, but he said the project was delayed by state permitting holdups.
“We’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “We’ve been sitting on our hands for awhile.”
He said he recently received state approval to complete updated electrical, plumbing and heating and air-conditioning work on the old church’s interior. He said had been waiting for state permits for six months.
“Wisconsin is growing a lot,” he said. “So there’s a lot of commercial projects for them to approve.”
Ryan Myhre, co-founder of Topsy Turvey Brewing Co. in Lake Geneva, which is partnering with Schuld on the project, said he, too, was pleased to see work advancing on the property.
“It’s exciting,” Myhre said. “I’m looking forward to moving along here.”
As planned, the brewery will feature craft beers, sodas and hard seltzers, and will offer patrons an outdoor beer garden with live entertainment.
Other changes are coming to the former church property, too.
The Geneva Village Shops currently includes the Lake Geneva School of Cooking and Breadloaf Bookshop.
Although the cooking school is staying put to operate alongside the brewery, the owner of Breadloaf Bookshop is looking for a new home.
Store owner Harold Johnson said Schuld gave him about 30 days notice to leave his space in the building. Johnson said Schuld offered him space in the basement, but Johnson felt that would not be a good spot for the bookstore.
“I have a lot of older clients,” he said, “so they would have a hard time walking down the stairs.”
Johnson said he plans to close the bookstore in early February. He is searching for a new location and has looked at several local sites already, but none seemed suitable.
“Hopefully, we will find something soon,” he said.
Johnson said he still plans to accept orders by phone and email.
The Breadloaf Bookshop has been located in the Geneva Village Shops building since 2010 and has been in business for about 48 years.
“We could close for good, but I don’t want to,” Johnson said. “After 48 years, it would be sad.”