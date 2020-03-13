Brewery shooting victim remembered in Lake Geneva region

A victim of the Milwaukee brewery complex mass shooting is being remembered by old friends in the Lake Geneva region as a kind, hard-working person who loved the outdoors.
Dale Hudson, 60, formerly of the town of Lyons, was one of six people shot to death Feb. 26 during a mass shooting at the Molson Coors brewery complex in Milwaukee.
According to friends, Hudson lived in the town of Lyons as a child, attended Eastview Elementary School in Lake Geneva, and later attended Elkhorn Area High School.
“Everybody knew Dale,” recalled friend Robert Sawall of the town of Bloomfield. “He was friends with everybody. He had no enemies.”
Hudson later moved to Waukesha, where he was living at the time of his death inside Milwaukee’s historic former Miller Beer brewery.
Other victims of the shooting included Jesus Valle Jr., 33, of Milwaukee; Gennady Levshetz, 61, of Mequon; Trevor Wetselaar, 33, of Milwaukee; and Dana Walk, 57, of Delafield.
According to police, suspected shooter Anthony Ferrill, 51, was a former employee who went inside the the brewery with a gun and later turned the gun on himself, committing suicide.
Another former friend, Gary Kasten of Genoa City, said he was shocked to learned that his old childhood friend had been gunned down in the Milwaukee brewery incident.
“It’s a sad thing that happened,” Kasten said. “He was a nice guy. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body.”
According to friends, Hudson and his family lived in the Hillmoor Heights neighborhood subdivision in the Town of Lyons when he was growing up.
Larry Hudson, a brother, said Dale was a good man, and they had a modest childhood growing up together.
“We had our bikes and our friends, and that’s it,” he said.
Larry Hudson said he was four years younger than Dale, so they did not always spend time together. Still, Hudson said, the two brothers were close.
“We had different friends,” he said, “but we still loved each other.”
What friends remember most about Dale Hudson is how much be loved hunting and being in the outdoors in the Lake Geneva region.
During their youth, Sawall said, he and Hudson often went fishing or hunting before visiting Hudson’s grandmother’s house. If one of the boys had shot a rabbit, the grandmother would cook it.
Sawall recalled many happy memories with his old childhood pal.
“He was an absolute delight to be around,” Sawall said. “It’s a tragic thing that happened.”
Another old hunting buddy, Cliff Johnson, who now lives in Alaska, said he went hunting during the 1970s around Lake Geneva, Lake Como, Elkhorn and East Troy.
Johnson said he, too, remembered Hudson’s grandmother and her willingness to cook animal carcasses following a day of hunting.
“He always told me that his granny cooked the best squirrel around, and he was right,” Johnson said. “When we went shooting for squirrel, she would say, ‘Don’t forget to bring back my share.’”
Johnson said he learned of the Milwaukee brewery shooting on Facebook.
“It’s a tragedy that someone would do something like this,” Johnson said. “Dale is going to be missed. He touched a lot of people.”
Another old friend is Linda Sawall-Kasten, who is Robert Sawall’s sister and Gary Kasten’s former wife.
Hudson was best man at the wedding between Kasten and Sawall-Kasten.
“He would do anything for anybody,” she said. “He was a good guy. This is a sad loss.”
Sawall-Kasten remembered how Hudson responded when he learned that he would be best man at their wedding.
“He was so proud of that,” she said. “He was a good friend.”
Gary Kasten said he and Hudson attended Eastview Elementary School together as children. In addition to hunting, they spent many hours playing foosball at a bowling alley.
Kasten said the two friends also helped neighbors with yard work or other household chores.
“That’s the type of person Dale was,” Kasten said. “He was always helping others.”
Lindsay Bates of Lake Geneva said she and Hudson dated when they both were in high school — he at Elkhorn Area High School, she at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.
Bates said she remembers Hudson as a nice young man.
“He was a good, hometown boy,” she said. “He loved to shoot pool, and he loved music.”
Bates said Hudson contacted her recently to ask about another old friend’s funeral.
“He was always thinking about his friends,” Bates said. “He was a really nice guy.”
Johnson described Hudson as upfront and honest with people.
“If he didn’t like something you did, he would tell you to your face,” Johnson said.
Sawall said he had not talked with Hudson much since Hudson moved to Waukesha.
“As we grew up, we had our own lives,” Sawall said. “It’s hard to keep in touch with everybody all the time, once you get older.”