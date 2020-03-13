Brewery shooting victim remembered in Lake Geneva region

Gary Kasten said he and Hudson attended Eastview Elementary School together as children. In addition to hunting, they spent many hours playing foosball at a bowling alley.

Kasten said the two friends also helped neighbors with yard work or other household chores.

“That’s the type of person Dale was,” Kasten said. “He was always helping others.”

Lindsay Bates of Lake Geneva said she and Hudson dated when they both were in high school — he at Elkhorn Area High School, she at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

Bates said she remembers Hudson as a nice young man.

“He was a good, hometown boy,” she said. “He loved to shoot pool, and he loved music.”

Bates said Hudson contacted her recently to ask about another old friend’s funeral.

“He was always thinking about his friends,” Bates said. “He was a really nice guy.”

Johnson described Hudson as upfront and honest with people.

“If he didn’t like something you did, he would tell you to your face,” Johnson said.

Sawall said he had not talked with Hudson much since Hudson moved to Waukesha.