Bribery alleged in drunken driving traffic stop in Elkhorn

ELKHORN — A tire repair shop worker is facing a felony bribery charge after allegedly offering free tires to a police officer who stopped him on suspicion of drunken driving.

David Van Matre, 47, who works for F&F Tire World in Delavan, has been charged with bribery of a public official, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison, if convicted.

Van Matre also has been issued a non-criminal traffic citation for operating while intoxicated-first offense.

A spokeswoman at F&F Tire World said Van Matre will not lose his job over the arrest, because he was forthcoming with his employer and because he has a good track record at work.

Spokeswoman Mary Kaiser said Van Matre has been with the Delavan-based automobile repair chain for 20 years. She also said he has never gotten into this sort of legal trouble before.

"When you have a little too much to drink, sometimes you say dumb things," Kaiser said. "It's sad, but he's taking it very seriously."

Van Matre, who lives in Beloit, could not be reached for comment.

He is due in Walworth County Circuit Court on March 13 for an initial appearance on the bribery charge.