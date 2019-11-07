Brick & Mortar store closed for major remodeling

Some of the interior work that is planned for the older building includes tearing down the current staircase and constructing a wider staircase that will make it easier for customers and employees to access the second floor.

“The staircase was absolutely not up to code, and we didn’t want one of our clients or guests to get hurt,” George said.

The lower floor will continue to operate as a furniture store, and the upper floor will serve as a showcase and display area.

The Brick & Mortar store was closed last month to prepare for the renovations and will remain closed throughout the entire course of the project.

George said officials conducted a special sale before the store’s closing and moved some of the items and holiday decorations into their other Lake Geneva stores.

George said he hopes to have the renovations completed and the store re-opened by next May.

“It really depends on what work can be done and the kind of weather we run into,” he said. “It is winter in Wisconsin already, so we already know that’s going to come into play. But we’ll see.”

