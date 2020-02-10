Bridging cultural differences through dance at Badger High School

“I don’t do much recruiting,” Davila said. “It’s really the students who get their friends to come out, so they do all the work.”

Gianna Carollo, a sophomore at Badger, said besides dancing, the club members participate in activities together out of school. In November, Carollo hosted a holiday gathering in her home where club members shared food and danced and played games.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, we treat each other equally,” she said. “We’re family — we all dance the same.”

The dance troupe meets for about two and a half hours after school Monday through Thursday to work on their dancing.

Daena Murillo, a senior, said a lot of work goes into each practice session, as the students try to perfect their dance routines. Murillo said Davila makes sure students give their best effort during each session.

“Everything gets critiqued,” she said. “We just want to be on top of our game.”

In addition to performing at the school and around the community, the group starts its season in November to begin working toward the Chicago International Salsa Congress, which is held each February.