Bridging cultural differences through dance at Badger High School

Dance has become a common language among Badger High School students from diverse cultural backgrounds.
More than 30 students are involved with the school’s Combining Cultures Dance Group, where they can learn salsa dancing while also meeting students of different ethnic and cultural backgrounds.
The students use their dance skills to promote awareness of Latin culture to audiences.
“It’s to give these kids something they’ve never experienced before,” said David Davila, instructor and founder of the Combining Cultures Dance Group. “Not many kids are dancing this style.”
Badger senior Sophia Georges said being involved with the group has allowed her to develop dance skills and to meet new friends.
“We’re from all walks of life,” she said. “It’s nice for high school, especially where it’s kind of clique-y.”
Davila, who works as a Spanish instructor at Badger, started the Combining Cultures Dance Group in 2003. He got the idea while attending salsa classes in Mexico.
“I thought, ‘Maybe, I can do this with the kids,’” he said.
The group started with just three dancers the first year, but participation has grown steadily since.
“I don’t do much recruiting,” Davila said. “It’s really the students who get their friends to come out, so they do all the work.”
Gianna Carollo, a sophomore at Badger, said besides dancing, the club members participate in activities together out of school. In November, Carollo hosted a holiday gathering in her home where club members shared food and danced and played games.
“It doesn’t matter who you are, we treat each other equally,” she said. “We’re family — we all dance the same.”
The dance troupe meets for about two and a half hours after school Monday through Thursday to work on their dancing.
Daena Murillo, a senior, said a lot of work goes into each practice session, as the students try to perfect their dance routines. Murillo said Davila makes sure students give their best effort during each session.
“Everything gets critiqued,” she said. “We just want to be on top of our game.”
In addition to performing at the school and around the community, the group starts its season in November to begin working toward the Chicago International Salsa Congress, which is held each February.
The students must submit a video of their routines to qualify for the exhibition. This year’s congress is scheduled for Feb. 20 to Feb. 24 in Rosemont, Illinois.
It will be the 11th year that the Badger High School group has qualified to participate.
The students will give two performances, attend lessons with professional dancers, and join other dance groups in a social dance exercise.
Davila said attending the Chicago congress is a valuable learning experience for his students.
“These guys get to see the best of the best,” he said. “It’s a unique experience.”
To raise money for the trip to Chicago, the dance troupe is holding a fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 8 at Badger. The fundraiser will include appetizers, dance lessons and dance performances. The cost is $18, or people can pay $10 to only attend the dance performances.
After the Chicago congress, the Combining Cultures group will begin a performance season that lasts through the spring and includes cultural festivals in Delavan, Milwaukee, Madison and elsewhere.
Several of the club members hope to continue dancing even after they graduate from Badger.
“If some of us don’t join a professional team, we will do social dancing, for sure,” Carollo said.
Georges said she enjoys being involved with the group, even though it involves a lot of work.
In addition to forming new friendships, she said, being involved with the group has helped her become more confident in herself and has made her more comfortable interacting with other people.
“It’s probably the coolest thing I’ve ever been in,” she said. “I’ve been in other clubs here at Badger, but this club has gotten me out of my comfort zone.”