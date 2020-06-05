Brookwood celebrates end of school year with car parade

Brookwood students Dominik Bonyata, Zoey Aguilar-Sanchez, Tyler Bonyata and Levi Suarez hold up signs for teachers as they drive-by their home. 

Brookwood School teachers and staff members celebrated the end of the school year June 3 with a staff parade.

Brookwood student Charlotte Dean jumps with a sign from Brookwood Elementary School. Teachers and staff on June 3 members drove past students homes to celebrate the end of the school year.

However, with school cancellations due to the cornavirus, in-person celebrations were off the table. 

Teachers and staff members instead opted to hold a staff parade where the cars drove past student's homes. 

Brookwood students Noah and Peyton Kolnik hold up signs for their teachers during the staff July 3 staff parade. 

In total, 45 staff members and two bus drivers drove past homes in 35 cars, two buses and one moped during the 3 1/2 hour celebration. 

A parade of cars drove around the Brookwood School District greeting students on Wednesday, July 3. 

Topics