Brookwood celebrates end of school year with car parade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Brookwood School teachers and staff members celebrated the end of the school year June 3 with a staff parade.

However, with school cancellations due to the cornavirus, in-person celebrations were off the table.

Teachers and staff members instead opted to hold a staff parade where the cars drove past student's homes.

In total, 45 staff members and two bus drivers drove past homes in 35 cars, two buses and one moped during the 3 1/2 hour celebration.