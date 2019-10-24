GENOA CITY — The Brookwood School District has started a new seasonal tradition by combining trick-or-treating and other favorites into a new Fall Fest.
The new festival made its debut Oct. 19 at Brookwood Middle School when organizers presented a “trunk-or-treat” event with vehicles parked outside, as well as indoor kids games, inflatables, a chili cook-off and more.
Organizers hope to make the Fall Fest an annual event at the school.
Middle school teacher Sarah Erickson said the new festival demonstrates how the public schools can offer a foundation for helping the community in general.
“I think that it is important for the school to be the home base for community, because the students are here every day,” Erickson said. “We want to support the community as much as we can.”
The school district previously presented a Halloween celebration along with a seasonal fun run for charity.
“This is kind of the merging of both,” School Superintendent Kellie Bohn said.
Other activities included arts and crafts, a hay ride, obstacle courses inflatables, and a photo booth.
The event allowed numerous community organizations to participate, including a Brookwood alumni rock band.
The police and fire departments helped out with trunk-or-treat. There was also a caramel apple bar and a hot dog lunch sponsored by the village of Genoa City.
Organizers invited the police and fire departments to help, as well as the Dousman Transport Co. school bus organization.
“It is a great event,” Genoa City Police Chief Joe Balog said. “We are glad that the police department was able to help out.”
The outdoor trunk-or-treat that invited children to trick-or-treat from car to car attracted vehicles decorated in the themes of the movies “Jurassic Park,” “The Wizard of Oz” and recent horror story “It.”
Prizes were awarded for the best trunk and best costumes.
Fall Fest also allowed students at Brookwood Middle School to be involved in the event.
Eighth-grader Steven Nova was a student helper, volunteering with his Spanish class.
Nova said a teacher selected students to volunteer and help with painting signs, preparing pumpkins and decorating for the festival.
Nova said he thought the new event worked out well.
“It is a great way for the community to come together,” he said. “You get to know other people, how the school works, and how teachers really care about the community.”
Erickson said the chili cook-off was a big hit, too, because it allowed some friendly competition among competitors.
“The chili cook-off was pretty cool,” she said.
Bohn said that considering how successful the Fall Fest debut was, she would like to do the event again.
“We like to do something in the fall as a nice welcome back to help our families to celebrate the beginning of the school year,” she said. “I would like to think that we do something like this again.”