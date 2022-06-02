Brookwood Schools' Bohn taking district administrator job at Seymour; Wheatland Center School's Drew Halbesma to become new Genoa City district administrator July 1

A familiar longtime face at Genoa City Joint 2 School District will be leaving Brookwood Schools June 30.

Genoa City resident Kellie Bohn, the seven-year district administrator of 485-student Grades 4K-8 Brookwood Schools and the 2001-2015 principal at Brookwood Middle School, is leaving to become district administrator of the 2,000-student Seymour Community School District in the Fox River Valley.

“The transition is certainly bittersweet,” said Bohn, with a tell-tale moist eye and slight quaver in her voice. “I really feel like I grew up as an administrator in this district. My time here has certainly helped me to grow into my greatness as a school leader. I raised my child here, who was a Brookwood alum. I’ve lived here for 18 of the years I’ve worked in this district, so I have a lot of fond memories, not only as a school administrator but also as a parent and a neighbor. The staff in this district has really been exceptional. They really go the extra mile for kids and families. Genoa City and Brookwood schools will always have a special place in my heart.”

Genoa City Joint 2 School District encompasses Grades 4K-3 Brookwood Elementary School and Grades 4-8 Brookwood Middle School, both in Genoa City. Students in Grades 9-12 living within the district attend Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

Based in the 3,459-resident Outagamie County city of Seymour, Grades 4K-12 Seymour Community School District serves all or part of 12 municipalities in a 175-square-mile area of northern Outagamie and southern Shawano counties.

Bohn will be succeeded on July 1 by East Troy resident Drew Halbesma, who currently serves as principal and director of teaching and learning for 600-student Grades 4K-8 Wheatland Center Joint 1 School District in Burlington.

Bohn looks backBohn began her career in education teaching music and band in both Clintonville and Whitewater. After receiving her Masters Degree from UW-Madison, she became the 15-year principal at Brookwood Middle School, becoming superintendent of Genoa City Joint 2 School District in 2015. She is a past president of the Wisconsin Association of Middle Level Educators.

Bohn’s son Cooper, 26, a Brookwood Mustang alumnus and graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, now lives in Chicago.

Notable moments in her tenure as superintendent, Bohn recalls, include the district’s June 2017 farewell to its 1908 elementary school building, a time-honored part of the district’s history, to make way for new construction at Brookwood Elementary School.

The project incorporated decorative columns and the school bell from the 1908 building into its design “as a heritage piece,” said Bohn, to honor the community’s attachment to the building and the district “as a really significant center of this community.” The bell dates to Genoa City’s original schoolhouse, which was destroyed in a blaze Nov. 18, 1907.

On April 5, district voters passed a referendum allowing the district to exceed its state-mandated revenue limits by $800,000 per year for three years to sustain educational programming and district operations in the face of declining state aid and sharply rising national inflation.

“One of things that are such a plus here are the community partnerships and support and community involvement,” Bohn said.

Driving Bohn’s transition to Seymour Community School District were family considerations.

“My family’s in the Fox Valley Area,” she noted. “My brother and his kids and my parents are in Oshkosh. As they’ve been getting older, I’ve been spending more and more time being with them. You get to a point where you just really need to be closer for regular contact and support. That’s what led me to apply for the Seymour position.”

Similarities between the Genoa City and Seymour districts were also a deciding factor.

“There are things that I feel really strongly about in Genoa City that I think are also present in that district,” Bohn noted. “They’re real service-minded. They’re a strong, small community that are really invested in their schools. They passed a referendum for a new addition for technology at a high rate of passage, between 60 and 70 percent, that shows how the community supports their school district, which is certainly true here as well.”

Bohn said she was also impressed by the Seymour Community School District staff.

“You just want good, authentic partnerships … and I get the feeling that they’re really in education for all of the right reasons,” she said. “They’re interested in providing a high quality district for the children of Seymour and the surrounding areas.”

Bohn said she has already begun working with Halbesma on transitioning district leadership at Brookwood Schools.

“I feel really confident that I’m leaving the district in his capable hands,” she said. “This is a great district for him to be starting his career in as superintendent — the community is strong, the staff and admin team are really solid, the board is focused on doing what’s best for students. It’s really a great situation. He’s in contact with my administrators now in starting the transition, he was at last month’s (school) board meeting. Hitting the ground running is our goal.”

Making the transition

Halbesma said he is “excited” about Brookwood Schools.

“It’s already a great place to be and I’m looking forward to adding my spin on things to make it even better,” he noted. “I feel like I have a strong entry plan for my first 100 days to do a lot of listening and learning. That’s really what I’m gonna focus on in my first few months on the job — listening and learning from people, getting to know people, establishing relationships, building that trust, because I’m a firm believer that if you don’t have those essential building blocks in place, the other stuff’s really gonna be hard to do.”

A native of 25,133-resident Yorkville, Illinois — near Aurora in west suburban Chicago — 20-year East Troy resident Halbesma earned a Bachelors Degree in elementary education from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb in 2002, a Masters Degree in educational leadership through Milwaukee’s Cardinal Stritch University in 2005, and his superintendent’s licensure through Stritch in 2015.

Teaching fifth and eighth grades with the Burlington Area School District between 2002-2010, Halbesma served as assistant principal at Lake Geneva Middle School from 2010-2012 and as principal at Lake Geneva’s Eastview Elementary School from 2012-2015. Co-principal with Anne Heck at Lake Geneva Middle School during the 2015-2016 school year, Halbesma moved into his current longtime role as principal and director of teaching and learning at Wheatland Center School in the 2016-17 school year.

Halbesma has been married to his wife, Sarah, for 20 years. The couple have two girls, Isabel and Addison (Addy), who attend East Troy schools. In the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, Isabel will be a sophomore at East Troy High School and Addy a sixth-grader at East Troy Middle School.

Halbesma said he was eager to throw his hat in the ring for consideration when the Genoa City Joint 2 district administrator position opening was advertised.

“We were fortunate at Wheatland to collaborate with Genoa City,” Halbesma recalled. “I got to know a couple of the leaders at Brookwood, including Miss Bohn, who is fantastic. She’s done such a good job with the district. I have those relationships from that collaboration from our leadership teams, so I kind of knew what (Brookwood) schools were about — raising the bar, continuous improvement, setting experiences for kids that were great. Those kind of things are what I’m all about. They also have a very positive board of education. The leadership team is a really great group of people. There are a lot of greats already there and I hope to be a part of being able to tweak some things to make it even better down the road. That’s what the name of the game is — you’re always changing, you’re always reflecting, you’re always trying to get better. If we are in that together and have that same vision, we’re going to be doing some really, really good things.”

In his spare time, Halbesma, a self-confessed “avid Chicago sports fan,” likes to hit the links and play golf, in addition to spending time with family and friends.

Work-life balance, he said, is essential for educators, noting he will be making it a priority as he steps into the district administrator position at Brookwood Schools.

“Having that balance in life is really, really important,” he said. “I try to model that with my staff — you have to have that balance between work and your personal life because education is a very tough job, if not the toughest job we have. If we don’t have that balance and we’re not in the right frame of mind, it’s going be tougher. I’m going to be focusing on that, modeling that. Living that is a big piece of what I try to do.”

