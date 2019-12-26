Brookwood schools join special ed consortium

GENOA CITY — Special education students at Brookwood elementary and middle schools are now part of a consortium aiming at improving service to students and their families.
The Genoa City Joint No. 2 School District, which includes both Brookwood schools, has joined the Wilmot Pupil Services Consortium for special education students.
Both schools had previously been part of a consortium that involved multiple districts in the Kenosha County area. But in 2015, some of the schools that fed into Wilmot decided to create a smaller consortium to improve services. The new group started with Randall, Lakewood, Riverview, and Wilmot high schools.
The two Brookwood schools joined this school year.
“We wanted to talk about creating our own small group with the idea of being more visible for the director with doing things that were a bit more student-centered,” Silver Lake-Salem district administrator Jon Schleusner said. “We felt there was real value to working together with other districts and help contain costs.”
The consortium now consists of the Genoa City and Silver Lake-Salem school districts. The consortium recently announced the hiring of Julia Garczynski as the new director. She previously taught in the Edgerton School District and has a masters degree from Fielding Graduate University.
Garczynski’s role will include working with teachers and counselors as well as coordinating special education and mental health services at Brookwood schools.
“She is a super hard worker and is very child-centered along with working well with the staff,” Schleusner said. “She has a good feel for what teachers are experiencing and what they might need.”
In the past at both Brookwood schools, the duties were shared by special education case managers, principals, and the superintendent.
“In smaller districts, sometimes you do not have the funding or the need for a full-time position,” Brookwood Elementary Principal Luke Braden said. In her new position, Garczynski will be spending time at all three schools with an office at every school.
“There are similarities in programming between all three schools,” Brookwood Superintendent Kellie Bohn said. “She is doing a lot of the same things just in three different settings.”
Bohn believes that joining the consortium will be a benefit for both the students and their parents.
“It is a huge benefit because you have someone who is trained, and has a special education license,” she said. “It gives us a better idea for programs and options for our children in those programs.”