Brookwood schools join special ed consortium

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Garczynski’s role will include working with teachers and counselors as well as coordinating special education and mental health services at Brookwood schools.

“She is a super hard worker and is very child-centered along with working well with the staff,” Schleusner said. “She has a good feel for what teachers are experiencing and what they might need.”

In the past at both Brookwood schools, the duties were shared by special education case managers, principals, and the superintendent.

“In smaller districts, sometimes you do not have the funding or the need for a full-time position,” Brookwood Elementary Principal Luke Braden said. In her new position, Garczynski will be spending time at all three schools with an office at every school.

“There are similarities in programming between all three schools,” Brookwood Superintendent Kellie Bohn said. “She is doing a lot of the same things just in three different settings.”

Bohn believes that joining the consortium will be a benefit for both the students and their parents.