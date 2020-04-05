Brookwood teacher selected for statewide 'promise' retreat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GENOA CITY – Schoolteacher Mary Ellen Kanthack got the itch later in life to get into teaching, and it has led to many awards and opportunities to become a leader in the field.

After teaching piano lessons, Kanthack went back to school in 1999 to get her teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside,

Since getting into the profession, she has become one of the top teachers in Wisconsin, and will get a chance to show her leadership skills this summer as one of the 60 teachers at the “Educators of Promise” retreat.

Kanthack, who teaches at Brookwood Middle School, is among eight Walworth County teachers chosen to participate in the retreat July 21 to 23 at the Fort McCoy military base in Sparta.

Program leader Mark Mueller said he is excited to have Kanthack joining the conference.

“She is one of these folks that people look up to as a leader and a collaborator,” Mueller said. “She is a fantastic role model for a lot of our educators of promise, with taking risks and pushing yourself as an educational leader.”

The program gathers teachers from around the state to work in conjunction with the Wisconsin National Guard and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.