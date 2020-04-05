Brookwood teacher selected for statewide 'promise' retreat

GENOA CITY – Schoolteacher Mary Ellen Kanthack got the itch later in life to get into teaching, and it has led to many awards and opportunities to become a leader in the field.
After teaching piano lessons, Kanthack went back to school in 1999 to get her teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside,
Since getting into the profession, she has become one of the top teachers in Wisconsin, and will get a chance to show her leadership skills this summer as one of the 60 teachers at the “Educators of Promise” retreat.
Kanthack, who teaches at Brookwood Middle School, is among eight Walworth County teachers chosen to participate in the retreat July 21 to 23 at the Fort McCoy military base in Sparta.
Program leader Mark Mueller said he is excited to have Kanthack joining the conference.
“She is one of these folks that people look up to as a leader and a collaborator,” Mueller said. “She is a fantastic role model for a lot of our educators of promise, with taking risks and pushing yourself as an educational leader.”
The program gathers teachers from around the state to work in conjunction with the Wisconsin National Guard and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
“It gives us the opportunity for all of us to work together, getting ideas and developing leadership skills,” Kanthack said.
Participants in the annual retreat test themselves in a military-style rope course, then visit a military museum and discuss education. Teachers work in squads led by a National Guard member along with a past Educator of Promise honoree.
Teachers also learn about educational materials produced by the National Guard.
“They learn how to become leaders and become collaborative,” Mueller said.
This is not the first recognition Kanthack has received, as she was a 2018 Wisconsin Elementary Teacher of the Year award winner, as well as a 2017 recipient of the Herb Kohl Foundation Fellowship Award.
Kanthack has distinguished herself by initiating Brookwood’s forensics program, starting the student-led garden project, writing and directing school musicals, and creating more than 200 lessons for teachers nationwide.
“She does a nice job working with the district,” School District Superintendent Kellie Bohn said. “She looks at different opportunities to serve the community.”
The NEA Foundation also recognized Kanthack in 2018 with a teaching excellence award.
“I think it is a recognition of the learning that is happening in our school,” Brookwood Middle School Principal Michael McCabe said of Kanthack’s honors.
“Anytime that teachers are featured in the area,” McCabe said, “we are very proud of them.”
Kanthack previously taught fourth grade at Brookwood, but now teaches both fourth and fifth grade.
She considers it an honor to be recognized for Brookwood as well as Lake Geneva.
“I think my school district and the people involved are just tops,” she said. “To be representing them, I don’t take lightly, and it means a great deal.”
