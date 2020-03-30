Brunk Industries now hiring

Brunk Industries is looking to hire workers who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

The manufacturing facility in Lake Geneva is offering temporary employment opportunities during the shutdown to people who are out of work due to the coronavirus. Brunk produces critical components for the Medical Device Industry and has been classified as Critical Infrastructure by Homeland Security.

The company is seeking general secondary operators for all three shifts.

First shift is 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m; second shift is 3:30 to 11 p.m; and third shift is from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Flexible hours are also available.

Employees will work in a manufacturing setting. The company provides protective equipment, which must be worn.

Applications are available at Brunk Industries main office located at: Brunk Industries, Inc., 1225 Sage Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147.

Anyone with more questions can contact the contact the Brunk Human Resources Department at 262-249-2444.

