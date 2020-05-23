Building contractor accused of ripping off Genoa City customer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GENOA CITY — A felony theft charge has been filed against a construction contractor accused of taking thousands of dollars from a Genoa City business without completing building repairs.

Brett J. Ehret, 38, of Beloit, has been charged with theft in a business setting of between $10,000 and $100,000. The felony charge carries a potential prison sentence of 10 years, if convicted.

Ehret is accused of stealing from Robinson Wholesale Inc., a Genoa City-based supplier of bait and other supplies for fishing enthusiasts.

According to a criminal complaint issued by the Walworth County district attorney, Robinson Wholesale hired Ehret in 2018 to make repairs after a hail storm damaged business properties in Genoa City.

Ehret was associated with a construction contracting firm identified as Mastercraft Exteriors.

The complaint alleges that Robinson Wholesale paid the contractor $138,231 to repair buildings damaged in a hail storm. But the contractor allegedly made only about $6,000 in repairs and then disappeared.

David Robinson, owner of Robinson Wholesale, declined to comment on the matter except to say he was satisfied with how police handled the investigation.