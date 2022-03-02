Building update: Construction on Symphony Bay clubhouse, pool could start this summer in Lake Geneva subdivision

A few Lake Geneva subdivisions are in various stages of construction, while one of the larger residential proposals is set to add more homes and amenities this year.

Construction is under way at Symphony Bay, where another 50 homes are being added to the current total, which lies between 125 and 130.

“So we’re around that 175 and 180 mark, give or take,” said Brian Pollard, president of Fairwyn Ltd., the company that is developing Symphony Bay.

The subdivision, which is located near the corner of Townline Road and North Edwards Boulevard, is being built out in several phases. The Lake Geneva City Council approved plans for the subdivision in 2017.

Pollard said construction recently began on the third phase of the subdivision, which is set to include over 100 residential lots.

“There will be more single-family homes. We will have a few bigger home sites in that phase,” Pollard said. “So we’re going to be able to offer three-car garages and things like that.”

The third phase also is set to include a clubhouse. On March 21, Pollard is set to present plans for the clubhouse to the Lake Geneva Plan Commission.

The proposed clubhouse area calls for outdoor pickleball and bocce ball courts, a swimming pool, workout facility, library, family room and art room.

Pollard said he hopes to begin construction of the clubhouse this summer, if the plans are approved. Currently, Symphony Bay has a clubhouse off South Lake Shore Drive, directly south of The Boat House Bar & Grill, across from Geneva Lake.

Once complete, the Symphony Bay subdivision is set to include about 427 residential units. Pollard said he plans to construct between 40 to 50 homes a year and have the subdivision completed within the next five to six years.

Pollard said he is pleased with the progress on the subdivision.

“The sales have gone great. People who are buying them have been a great asset to our city,” Pollard said. “They have been great to work with. We feel it’s going to be a great asset to the city.”

Pollard said several residents who have moved into the subdivision have formed their own groups and clubs.

“The customers who we have built for are really happy,” Pollard said. “They’ve created a bunch of clubs, from bocce ball groups to card clubs, to sewing clubs, to reading book clubs. It’s really starting to become a community.”

More subdivisions

Several other Lake Geneva subdivisions also under development.

A subdivision that could include 183 residential units is set to be built on 27 acres of land near the northwest corner of Townline Road and Edwards Boulevard.

The proposed development is adjacent to a 10.5-acre parcel that has been preserved for future commercial development.

On Dec. 28, 2021, members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a revised general development plan for the development.

The subdivision is set to feature 156 multi-family units on the east side of the development, 12 duplex units on the north side, five single-family homes on the southwest side and 10 duplex units on the west side.

On July 26, 2021, city alderpersons initially approved a general development plan for the subdivision. However, its developers, the Vistas Group in Chicago, revised the general development plan after receiving results from a traffic impact analysis study that was conducted near the intersection of Highway 120 and Townline Road.

The study recommended that the developers move an entrance near Edwards Boulevard for the duplex and multi-family units to about 500 feet south of Park Drive instead of directly west of Park Drive as originally proposed.

The study also recommended that a residential street in the right in and right out access only be constructed near Townline Road and Cumberland Trail.

Still awaiting approval for the subdivision is a precise implementation plan, which includes landscaping, building design and final site plan.

Building and Zoning Administrator Fred Walling said the developers have not submitted a precise implementation plan for the subdivision at this time.

“I feel that’s probably coming in the near future,” Walling said. “But there’s a lot of engineering that’s got to go along prior to that stage going through.”

Other subdivisions in the works include:

Vistas of Lake Geneva: Located on 17 acres of land near the intersection of LaSalle Street and Edgewood Drive, the subdivision will feature 58 single-family homes and is being constructed in three phases. City aldermen approved the subdivision Dec. 28, 2020. Walling said several homes in the subdivision are currently under construction.

Summerhaven subdivision: A subdivision that had been in the planning stages for about 10 years is currently under construction. The Lake Geneva City Council approved the final phase of the Summerhaven subdivision Oct. 12, 2020. The subdivision, which is located south of Wells Street near Lake Geneva Boulevard, is being constructed in three phases. The first phase includes 28 condominium units, and the second phase includes four single-family homes. The third phase is set to feature 23 single-family homes. Summerhaven also will include a swimming pool and pool house. Walling said construction of several of the homes has been delayed because of the increased costs for materials. “The cost of materials, including lumber, has increased during the past few years,” he said. “Developers are putting the breaks on building homes, because it costs about five times as much to build a home than it did 25 months ago.”

