Bulldogs softball loses 18-2 against two-time state champ

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay softball team had a trial by fire in its first two games of the season.
The Bulldogs faced Horicon, which has won the last two Division 4 state championships.
Williams Bay lost both games, including an 18-2 defeat in their first home game of the season on April 29.
While the loss was predictable, the way in which it occurred was not. The Bulldogs were hanging tough early in the matchup before a spontaneous rain shower delayed the game for 10 minutes.
When play resumed, the Bulldogs did not look the same and Horicon ran away with the game.
“Kind of disappointed about the way we came back after the rain,” head coach Jeff Kuespert said.
Horicon scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Williams Bay answered, with sophomore catcher Evelyn Hamberg walking and scoring off a single by senior shortstop Austyn Hartwig to make it 3-1.
The Marsh Ladies scored three more runs in the top of the second, then kept the Bulldogs off the board to lead 6-1 after two innings. Williams Bay senior pitcher Bryn Shea found her groove in the third, allowing just one run in the top half of the inning.
In the bottom of the third, the Bulldogs had their best stretch of offensive plays in the game.
Hamberg singled, as did senior Nettie Dellheim. Hartwig grounded out, allowing the runners to advance. Senior first baseman Annika Olson drove in Hamberg with a single to right field, and advanced to second base when Horicon threw home to prevent Delheim from scoring.
After Olson’s RBI, the Bulldogs trailed 7-2 with two runners in scoring position against the top team in the Trailways Conference, and perhaps the state. While they did not score any more in the inning, that performance was enough for Kuespert to know that once his team will be in good shape for the rest of the season.
“It was a 7-2 game, and we had second and third with a chance to cut it to 7-4,” Kuespert said. “We did some good things, some things we can build on.”
In the top of the fourth inning, Horicon scored a run to go ahead 8-2 before a short downpour of rain caused a 10-minute delay. When play resumed, it seemed as though Williams Bay lost its edge.
Horicon scored four runs in the top of the fourth to take a 12-2 lead, then proceeded to throw a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the frame to shut down Williams Bay’s chance of coming back.
The Marsh Ladies scored six more runs in the fifth for an 18-2 advantage.
Hartwig doubled and Olson singled to give the Bulldogs runners on the corners with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Neither runner scored and the game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
“We’ll have better days,” Kuespert said. “We’re going to turn the page and move forward to tomorrow.”
Other action
Prior to the home loss to Horicon, the Bulldogs lost a road match against the Marsh Ladies 13-2 in five innings.
Williams Bay’s two runs were scored off a solo home run by Hamberg and a single by Olson that drove in junior Emily Gauger.
The Bulldogs won their first game on April 30, defeating Kenosha Christian Life 16-6.
Gauger led the team with three RBIs in the contest, with senior Meg Sorensen, freshman AnnMarie Cates and junior Vinnie Robbins driving in two RBI apiece.
Hartwig and Dellheim each scored three runs to lead the way.