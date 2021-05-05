Bulldogs softball loses 18-2 against two-time state champ

Hamberg singled, as did senior Nettie Dellheim. Hartwig grounded out, allowing the runners to advance. Senior first baseman Annika Olson drove in Hamberg with a single to right field, and advanced to second base when Horicon threw home to prevent Delheim from scoring.

After Olson’s RBI, the Bulldogs trailed 7-2 with two runners in scoring position against the top team in the Trailways Conference, and perhaps the state. While they did not score any more in the inning, that performance was enough for Kuespert to know that once his team will be in good shape for the rest of the season.

“It was a 7-2 game, and we had second and third with a chance to cut it to 7-4,” Kuespert said. “We did some good things, some things we can build on.”

In the top of the fourth inning, Horicon scored a run to go ahead 8-2 before a short downpour of rain caused a 10-minute delay. When play resumed, it seemed as though Williams Bay lost its edge.

Horicon scored four runs in the top of the fourth to take a 12-2 lead, then proceeded to throw a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the frame to shut down Williams Bay’s chance of coming back.

The Marsh Ladies scored six more runs in the fifth for an 18-2 advantage.