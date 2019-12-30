Burlington may get $12 million performing arts center

BURLINGTON — City aldermen have voted to award a $10,000 grant for a performing arts center feasibility study, the first step in determining whether the project proposed earlier this year could work in the city.
With the grant awarded, the study is three-quarters funded, with $15,000 in the coffers. The private committee looking into the project estimates the feasibility study will cost $20,000, and it has already raised $5,000.
The 5-3 vote Dec. 3 awarded the grant with a 90-day contingency: If the group hoping to build the PAC does not raise the final $5,000, the grant money will not be disbursed.
The study will consist of PAC committee members traveling to other similar centers and seeing what could be viable for a city of Burlington’s population, roughly 11,000.
Originally proposed in January, the performing arts center is meant to transform the city’s downtown and serve as a regional draw that could be a boon to local businesses.
It would be built in place of the historic Malt House Theatre (part of a former brewery), the former Western Racine County Service Center, Roger’s Auto Sales and Centaur Forge, which manufactures blacksmith and farrier tools.
Some questions surrounded whether the awarded grant — doled out from the city’s revolving loan fund, which is typically intended for an existing business or one with a written plan — should apply to a performing arts center.
The group, led by Mayor Jeannie Hefty and retired orthopedic surgeon Dr. Thomas Niccolai, still does not have a business plan, and is in the preliminary stages.
“We just haven’t been sitting around,” Hefty said. “We have been meeting and meeting and meeting.”
The PAC committee estimates a total project cost of about $12 million, Hefty said, and the creation of three full-time jobs and various part-time positions.
The funding would be largely achieved through selling naming rights and soliciting donations and investors.
Coming in at 30,000 to 35,000 square feet, the performing arts center would seat 800 in the main auditorium and include additional smaller theaters, a rehearsal hall, recording studio and more.
Ultimately, aldermen Ryan Heft, Bob Grandi, Jon Schultz and Todd Bauman voted in favor of awarding the grant during the Dec. 3 City Council meeting. Aldermen Susan Kott, Theresa Meyer and Tom Preusker voted against the measure.
“Burlington has always been a community that acts bigger than it is,” Schultz said. “We do projects that no 10,000-person community should do, and we’re seeing this time and time again. Let’s at least find out if it’s possible. It might be too big for us, but if not, it’s a transformative event, it’s a transformative project for the city.”