Burlington rescue squad disbands after 70 years

BURLINGTON — A 73-year-old tradition came to an end Dec. 31.
The Burlington Rescue Squad, a volunteer emergency medical service that had covered the city and town of Burlington since 1946, officially disbanded when the clock struck midnight.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Rescue Squad Chief Jeff Koenen, who frequently referred to the volunteer service as a tight-knit family and a bonafide lifestyle. “Basically, it’s grief.”
With the end of one era begins another.
The City of Burlington Fire Department will now run EMS calls in the town and city, picking up where the rescue squad left off.
“The city is prepared to assume the responsibilities that come with providing EMS services to the city and the township,” Fire Chief Alan Babe said. “We’ll be staffed accordingly.”
The writing was on the wall for the rescue squad’s dissolution for quite some time. Volunteerism was down and call volume was up.
In April, the rescue squad and city fire department jointly announced they were entering negotiations for a merger.
In preparation, the fire department elevated its service to the level of the rescue squad by obtaining an advanced EMT license, the second-highest EMS certification.
The city also allocated more than $360,000 to new fire department hires in the 2020 budget, and the rescue squad agreed to give the fire department an ambulance and various pieces of equipment.
Residents should not expect any change in the quality of service, Babe said.
About 20 members were on the all-volunteer rescue squad. One has applied to join the city fire department, and others plan on joining other agencies such as the Rochester Volunteer Fire Co., Lyons Fire Department, Madison Fire Department and Waukesha Fire Department, Koenen said. Others will take time off.
“Even though they’re just volunteers, I’d put my members up against anyone for their professionalism in handling this,” Koenen said.
Burlington Rotary Club oversaw the nonprofit rescue squad for the entirety of its existence. For many years, the squad also provided service to portions of Walworth and Kenosha counties and part of the Town of Dover in Racine County.
But in recent years, call volume had reached 1,300 to 1,600 annually, an unsustainable level for the volunteer entity.
The rescue squad planned to hold a private celebration Dec. 31 to commemorate the final day of the organization.