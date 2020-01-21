Burlington rescue squad disbands after 70 years

The city also allocated more than $360,000 to new fire department hires in the 2020 budget, and the rescue squad agreed to give the fire department an ambulance and various pieces of equipment.

Residents should not expect any change in the quality of service, Babe said.

About 20 members were on the all-volunteer rescue squad. One has applied to join the city fire department, and others plan on joining other agencies such as the Rochester Volunteer Fire Co., Lyons Fire Department, Madison Fire Department and Waukesha Fire Department, Koenen said. Others will take time off.

“Even though they’re just volunteers, I’d put my members up against anyone for their professionalism in handling this,” Koenen said.

Burlington Rotary Club oversaw the nonprofit rescue squad for the entirety of its existence. For many years, the squad also provided service to portions of Walworth and Kenosha counties and part of the Town of Dover in Racine County.

But in recent years, call volume had reached 1,300 to 1,600 annually, an unsustainable level for the volunteer entity.

The rescue squad planned to hold a private celebration Dec. 31 to commemorate the final day of the organization.