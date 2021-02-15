Burlington teen killed in Lake Geneva area snowmobile crash identified

The teen was snowmobiling with a group of friends on Saturday when he collided with a vehicle while crossing a road on his snowmobile, according to DNR Warden Jason Roberts. The pickup truck was pulling a trailer and the snowmobile collided with the trailer, Roberts said.
It occurred around 6 p.m. by the intersection of Highway B and Swamp Angle Road, in the Town of Linn, west of Lake Geneva. The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor for either driver, Roberts said.
In 2020 there were 19 snowmobile fatalities in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Natural Resources. In January of this year there were at least four snowmobile fatalities in Wisconsin, according to an online summary dated Jan. 22. Three of those involved a snowmobiler striking a tree and the fourth involved a snowmobile rolling over and breaking through ice.
