Business Improvement District considers mural program for Lake Geneva

Buildings in Downtown Lake Geneva could become a little more scenic looking in the future.
Members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board are considering implementing a mural program in the Downtown area. As part of the program, artists would paint or install murals on several of the Downtown buildings.
The board members have discussed developing such a program during the past several months and discussed the issue again during their April 14 meeting.
Board member Alethea Salgado said several businesses owners have expressed an interest in participating in such a program and having a mural installed on their building.
“It’s a work in progress,” Salgado said. “For the most part, from most of the people I have talked to, there’s a lot of support.”
Board member Janine Osborn said she has talked with representatives from surrounding communities that have implemented a mural program to ask them how they got their program started.
“Delavan did a great job. Kenosha did some beautiful art,” Osborn said. “So I’m reaching out to them asking them how it affected their tourism and travel industry, where did they get the funding, what artists did they use. So we’re trying to go deep and trying to find out some of that.”
Salgado said the next step is to talk to muralists to discuss potential costs and what types of materials are used for developing a mural.
“We’re trying to keep this very neutral, because we know there’s a lot of factors that come into play,” Salgado said. “We want it to be fun, but at the same time we’re not trying to totally urbanize the town.”
The murals could either be painted on or installed to a building. Salgado said the murals probably would be changed out every few years.
“We want it to be changing. Depending on the surface, we think painting on them would be a good idea,” Salgado said. “From the conversations we’ve had, most of murals have a lifespan of five to seven years, and they either fade or something happens to them.”
Salgado said the first murals probably would be painted on a building along Main Street near one of the entrances to the Downtown area.
“Because it’s Highway 50, people will see them as they are coming into town,” Salgado said. “It could be some sort of sunset beach scene or welcome to Lake Geneva message, something like that where people can come and take pictures.”
Osborn said the murals would not be installed all at once.
“Our goal is to get paint on one wall, whatever makes sense to get that done as soon as possible,” Salgado said. “To go and say we want five right away is too much. We can focus on one location and then really dig in. I think it would create a buzz and then maybe some other businesses would be reaching out to us.”
The proposed mural program first would have to be approved by the city council. Representatives from the Business Improvement District are trying to obtain information about implementing a mural program to help gain city support for when it is presented.
Salgado said they also have to consider funding options for developing such a program.
“I know there’s a lot of different groups in town that have shown support,” Salgado said. “Maybe everyone can come together and maybe do some sort of fundraiser or something like that.”
Salgado said a mural program would encourage people to visit the different buildings in the Downtown area.
“When I came up with the idea, I was thinking about putting them up around town to get people to move around town and maybe having some sort of passport where it’s like a mural walk where you can go and take pictures,” Salgado said. “That was the goal, to put it on social media to get people to move.”
