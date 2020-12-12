Business Improvement District forms committee to address snow removal on sidewalks

Downtown merchants are required to shovel snow that is in front of their business to the curb or parking lane about 12 hours after a snowfall ends.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said the snow often gets piled back onto the curb or parking lane after city crews plow the streets.

Condos said having the snow pile up on the curbs makes it difficult for people to walk to the downtown businesses. He said he wants to find a solution to the problem this winter.

“Let’s help the business people and allow people to walk to their store without using a pair of skis,” Condos said. “We’re not going to give up until something is done.”

Condos said he also is concerned about someone injuring themselves, falling on the snow and suing the city.

“We have to do something because if the city gets one lawsuit, it’s going to cost a lot more than what it costs to plow the streets downtown,” Condos said.

Alderwoman Shari Straube, who also is a member of the Business Improvement District Board, said she mostly is concerned with the parking spaces being filled with snow, because it makes it difficult for customers to park.