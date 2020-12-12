Business Improvement District forms committee to address snow removal on sidewalks

Lake Geneva Business Improvement District officials want to make sure customers to downtown businesses have snow-free sidewalks to walk on when they are shopping this winter.
The Business Improvement District Board unanimously approved, Dec. 2, to form an ad hoc committee, which will consist of downtown property owners, Business Improvement District Board members and city officials.
The six-member ad hoc committee includes Beth Tumas, board member and business owner; Roger Wolff, business owner; Fred Gahl, business owner; Laura Thompson, board member and business owner; Kevin Hermann, business owner; and a representative from the city’s public works department.
The ad hoc committee was set to conduct their first meeting 9 a.m., Dec. 9 at The Bottle Shop, to discuss snow removal options.
The committee members will then present their ideas to the Business Improvement District Board members, Jan. 6.
“I think it’s a good committee that will present solutions,” Tumas said. “It will be up to the city to determine how to handle the streets.”
Tumas said snow removal is an important issue that needs to be addressed in the downtown area.
“Snow removal is something that we need to bring to the forefront,” Tumas said. “It affects all of the businesses in the downtown.”
Downtown merchants are required to shovel snow that is in front of their business to the curb or parking lane about 12 hours after a snowfall ends.
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said the snow often gets piled back onto the curb or parking lane after city crews plow the streets.
Condos said having the snow pile up on the curbs makes it difficult for people to walk to the downtown businesses. He said he wants to find a solution to the problem this winter.
“Let’s help the business people and allow people to walk to their store without using a pair of skis,” Condos said. “We’re not going to give up until something is done.”
Condos said he also is concerned about someone injuring themselves, falling on the snow and suing the city.
“We have to do something because if the city gets one lawsuit, it’s going to cost a lot more than what it costs to plow the streets downtown,” Condos said.
Alderwoman Shari Straube, who also is a member of the Business Improvement District Board, said she mostly is concerned with the parking spaces being filled with snow, because it makes it difficult for customers to park.
“If people can’t park their cars, they can’t get to the businesses,” Straube said. “That’s the issue.”
Business Improvement District Board Member Laura Thompson, who owns Lola’s and Comic Alley in downtown Lake Geneva, said the business owners should be responsible for shoveling snow that is in front of their business to the curb, but city crews should be responsible from removing the snow from the curb.
“I take care of mine. Everyone should take care of theirs,” Thompson said.
Tumas, who owns The Bottle Shop, said she also makes sure the sidewalks in front of her business are clear of snow.
“It’s my responsibility,” Tumas said. “I think the sidewalks are the responsibility of the tenant owners. The streets are the city’s responsibility.”
Condos said there are some business owners who do not clear snow from their sidewalks, which makes it difficult for people to walk in the downtown area.
“That’s the dilemma we have,” Condos said. “Some people take the responsibility and do more than they need to, and other ones don’t do anything.”
Several of the board members proposed hiring a company to remove snow from the downtown sidewalks.
Straube said she would like to obtain bids from several area snow removal companies before voting on a proposal.
Roger Wolff, member of the Business Improvement District, said hiring a company for snow removal is one of the issues that the ad hoc committee could discuss.
“Let’s move on and give this to an ad hoc committee to solve,” Wolff said.
