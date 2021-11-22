Business Improvement District hosts holiday festivities around Lake Geneva

It's the holidays in Lake Geneva, and the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District (BID) is bringing the spirit of the season to downtown.

The BID works to improve downtown Lake Geneva for merchants, residents and visitors. In line with this mission, the BID is once again offering public events and decorations for families to enjoy throughout December.

"Our job is just to put the cherry on top of what's already so beautiful in Lake Geneva," Beth Tumas, owner of The Bottle Shop and secretary at the BID said.

The BID's holiday festivities begin Friday, Dec. 3 with the annual tree lighting celebration at Flat Iron Park on Wrigley Drive. The Bhushan family generously donated their tree for this year's ceremony, which will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

The tree lighting celebration features storytelling, hot cocoa, live acoustic Christmas music and a performance by a small band. Lake 96.1 will emcee the event.

To complete the ceremony, the City of Lake Geneva Fire Department will drive Santa Claus and Mayor Charlene Klein over to the park. Mayor Klein will flip the switch, lighting up the Christmas tree for the rest of the season.

After the tree lighting, Santa Claus will begin his rounds in downtown Lake Geneva. He will be at a different location each Sunday until Christmas day, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa's first stop is The Bottle Shop at 617 W. Main St. on Sunday, Dec. 5. He'll be greeting and taking photos with visitors, accompanied by live music from the Underground Sound Jazz band.

"It's always fun to see the kids visiting Santa," Tumas said. "Christmas is about the kids."

On the following Sunday, Dec. 12, Santa will appear at Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., with a couple of his trusty reindeer. Musicians from the Badger High School Jazz Band will perform throughout the afternoon.

Santa's last stop is the Baker House at 327 Wrigley Dr. on Dec. 19, also complete with live jazz.

"We hope everyone comes downtown to go shopping and dining, look at all the decorations and visit with Santa," BID Events Director Kristi Tarantino said.

Downtown Lake Geneva isn't just hosting events — it's getting dressed up, too. Courtesy of the BID, glowing snowflakes and wreaths sit atop the light posts, lining the streets with a little holiday sparkle.

Over at Flat Iron Park, three large, luminous letters spell out "JOY." The twinkling Joy sign is perfect for a photo, Tumas said.

"It's a fun photo op spot for people to go and have some joy in their life," she said.

Dimitrius Anagnos, Lake Geneva Popeye's owner and BID treasurer, said he hopes downtown visitors will enjoy these holiday attractions.

"We want to do things for the community that don't cost (them) any money," Anagnos said. "And we want to continue to build things that we can use year after year."

The BID is getting local businesses involved in the holiday decorations, too. This year, the BID brought back the holiday window display competition. The theme? "It's a Wonderful Lake Life," inspired by the classic American Christmas film.

Storefronts throughout downtown Lake Geneva have created dazzling displays of holiday fun. Community voting for the competition is taking place now through Friday, Dec. 17. Patrons can vote on-site at the stores that wow them.

"People can stroll through town and check out all the windows," Tumas said. "It's a simple theme, but people take it and run in so many different directions."

The BID is happy to transform downtown Lake Geneva into a winter wonderland once again.

"We just want to keep offering that small-town Christmas charm that we're known for," Tarantino said.

For more information on the BID's holiday happenings, visit the Streets of Lake Geneva event page.

