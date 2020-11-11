Business Improvement District plans to light up Flat Iron Park this winter

Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva could be lighten up like a Christmas tree this winter season.
Members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board have announced plans to install holiday lights on the trees of Flat Iron Park and near the Riviera for this winter.
The lights would remain on the trees through the middle of February, so they would be displayed during Winterfest, which will be held from Feb. 3 through Feb. 7 at the Riviera and areas of Flat Iron Park.
The Business Improvement District Board unanimously approved, Oct. 19, to hire Villani Landshapers Landscaping of Menomonee Falls to install lights on downtown street posts for the upcoming holiday season.
Representatives from Villani Landshapers submitted a bid of about $27,000 to complete the work.
The board members initially planned to have lights installed from St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church to Library Park along Main Street/Highway 50 to include the entryways into the city.
However, the board members now have decided to not install lights near the entryways but to install them in Flat Iron Park and near the Riviera instead, as well as on pedestrian bridges on Main Street and Broad Street.
Changing the location of the lights is not expected to affect the cost of the project.
Alderwoman Shari Straube— who also is a member of the Business Improvement District Board— said installing lights at Flat Iron Park would help make that area look more attractive during the winter.
“The trees should be lit up at Flat Iron Park like a Christmas tree,” Straube said.
Dimitri Anagnos, vice president of the Business Improvement District Board, said installing lights at Flat Iron Park would add to the spectacle of the district’s tree-lighting ceremony— which is scheduled to be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the park— as well as to the appearance of Flat Iron Park during the holidays and Winterfest.
“I would love to light up Flat Iron Park,” Anagnos said. “Light that whole thing up with the Christmas tree and the gazebo.”
Terry Remke, Business Improvement District Board member, said installing lights near the entryways would look nice, but he feels installing them in Flat Iron Park and near the Riviera would help attract more people to the downtown area.
“In order to draw more, I think it would be better to put them in the parks,” Remke said.
The board members still plan to have lights installed on the street posts on Center Street, Cook Street and Wrigley Drive, as initially proposed.
“All those light posts, we never did in that past,” Anagnos said. “We’re doing them this year.”
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said the board members had hoped to install more lights in the downtown area this winter, but it was not in the board’s budget.
Condos said he hopes to be able to install lights along the lakefront and in more areas of the downtown next winter.
“Next year, it’s going to be a lot different because we will be able to plan better, and we will have more money to work with,” Condos said.
