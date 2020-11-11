Business Improvement District plans to light up Flat Iron Park this winter

Alderwoman Shari Straube— who also is a member of the Business Improvement District Board— said installing lights at Flat Iron Park would help make that area look more attractive during the winter.

“The trees should be lit up at Flat Iron Park like a Christmas tree,” Straube said.

Dimitri Anagnos, vice president of the Business Improvement District Board, said installing lights at Flat Iron Park would add to the spectacle of the district’s tree-lighting ceremony— which is scheduled to be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the park— as well as to the appearance of Flat Iron Park during the holidays and Winterfest.

“I would love to light up Flat Iron Park,” Anagnos said. “Light that whole thing up with the Christmas tree and the gazebo.”

Terry Remke, Business Improvement District Board member, said installing lights near the entryways would look nice, but he feels installing them in Flat Iron Park and near the Riviera would help attract more people to the downtown area.

“In order to draw more, I think it would be better to put them in the parks,” Remke said.

The board members still plan to have lights installed on the street posts on Center Street, Cook Street and Wrigley Drive, as initially proposed.