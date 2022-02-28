Business Improvement District receives $3,000 grant to promote upcoming Shamrock Shuffle

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement are asking people to get their friends and family members together and put on their walking or running shoes to participate in a new event.

The Business Improvement District is hosting its first-event Shamrock Shuffle 5K Virtual Run, March 11 through March 19 in the City of Lake Geneva.

As part of the event, participating teams walk or run three miles in the Lake Geneva area or on a treadmill, and record their times on the Business Improvement District’s website, www.streetsoflakegeneva.com.

Participants are asked to complete their walk or run by March 19.

Team members can conduct their walk or run as a group or individually.

The event concludes with an after-run party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., March 19 at Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St. in Downtown Lake Geneva, in which the winners of the virtual run will be announced.

“You sign up and you join a team. You can do it live or you can do it virtually,” Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, said. “You can do it on a treadmill or anywhere. It’s not all live, but it’s kind of a hybrid of virtual and live.”

Tarantino said several Downtown bars and restaurants will be hosting events and activities during the week of the walk.

“We’re kind of tagging on to what they’re doing,” Tarantino said. “It’s really not just the 5K. It’s really coming here for St. Patrick’s Day week and going to all the other events.”

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission unanimously approved, Feb. 14, to award a $3,000 grant to the Business Improvement District to promote and advertise the event.

Alderman Richard Hedlund, who also is a member of the Tourism Commission, questioned how the virtual event is going to attract people to Lake Geneva and encourage them to stay in one of the city’s hotels.

Tarantino said she feels the event will attract many visitors to Lake Geneva and encourage overnight stays.

“All of our events generate overnight stays, and people travel to come to a lot of these events,” Tarantino said. “A lot of these events also generate a lot of day trippers. They also end up coming to Lake Geneva and spending money at the restaurants and spending the whole day.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, who also is a member of the Tourism Commission, said even if people conduct their run or walk virtually, they will still visit Lake Geneva to attend the events that the Downtown businesses are hosting and the March 19 after-run party.

“The idea with the virtual is that they still come here,” Fesenmaier said. “It’s just that they don’t map out a route.”

The cost to participate in the Shamrock Shuffle is $32. For more information visit, www.streetsoflakegeneva.com.

Tarantino said she hopes to make the Shamrock Shuffle an annual event and to offer more in-person activities next year.

“We’re expecting our turnout to be good, and we plan to build on it through the next couple of years,” Tarantino said. “Next year, we’re hoping to be focused on more live and not so much virtual, as the pandemic winds down.”

Representatives from the Business Improvement District requested two additional grants from the Tourism Commission to help promote other upcoming events they are hosting.

The district requested a $5,000 grant to help promote Spring Fashion Week, which is set to be held in late April.

Spring Fashion Week is set to include participating businesses offering sales and specials, strolling musicians and live entertainment. This is the first year for the event.

“Our businesses are super excited about this,” Tarantino said. “They’re already planning what they’re going to do in their stores.”

Official dates have not been set for the event.

Tarantino said they had dates selected, but they were on the same dates as VISIT Lake Geneva’s Restaurant Week, which is set to be held April 23 through May 1.

She said the Business Improvement District Board is in the process of selecting new dates for the Spring Fashion Walk.

“There’s some flexibility there, but we are doing it,” Tarantino said. “The vendors and the merchants all know about it.”

The Tourism Commission decided to hold off voting on the grant request to give the Business Improvement District more time to selected dates for the event.

Dana Trilla, vice chairperson for the Tourism Commission, said she would like the event to be held on different dates than Restaurant Week.

“I would definitely recommend finding another time to give people another reason to come here,” Trilla said. “If they’re already participating in Restaurant Week, it might be a little much.”

The Business Improvement District requested an $8,000 grant to help pay the cost to host the Spring Wine Walk, which is set to be held May 21 and May 22.

As part of the event, participating businesses offer wine samples and food items.

Tarantino said because of the popularity of Wine Walk, the event is being expanded to two days this year. She said about 400 people attended last year’s event.

“That’s a very popular event. Businesses love that event,” Tarantino said. “It has history. It’s a very established event.”

Tarantino said because Wine Walk is being expanding to two days, it will attract more visitors to Lake Geneva and encourage more people to stay in a hotel.

“Because of the two-day event, that would obviously generate more overnight stays,” Tarantino said. “We would obviously need more marketing for that.”

The Tourism Commission approved holding off voting on the grant request until March, because they would like more information about how the funding would be spent to promote the event.

“You really need to bring back more detail about what you’re going to do with the money,” Hedlund said.

Tarantino said she will present more detailed information about how the money will be spent during the Tourism Commission’s March meeting.

“I can bring back more detail,” Tarantino said. “I have no problem with that.”

