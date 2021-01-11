Business Improvement District satisfied with snow removal discussion with city officials

Snow removal issues between Lake Geneva city officials and business representatives may have been resolved.
Several downtown business owners expressed disappointment on how city crews plowed downtown streets after a snowstorm hit the area during the evening and overnight hours, Dec. 29.
Some of the business owners said snow was plowed near several of the downtown parking spaces, making it difficult for potential customers to park their vehicles.
Mayor Charlene Klein said during the Jan. 6 Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board meeting that she conducted a meeting with city officials and business representatives Jan. 4 to discuss concerns regarding snow removal issues.
Klein said the discussion included giving public works crews more discretion for removing snow in the downtown area.
A city ordinance currently gives downtown business owners 12 hours to remove snow from their sidewalk and place it near their curb for city crews to remove.
As part of the discussion, city crews could begin removing snow from downtown curbs and parking spaces sooner if needed.
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board and downtown business owner, said he is pleased city crews will have more discretion for removing snow in the downtown area.
Condos was one of the business owners who expressed disappointment with the recent snow removal efforts.
"Nobody knows when it's going to snow, so they're going to be able to use their discretionary authority and bypass certain things in an ordinance in order to get it done safely and the right way," Condos said.
Klein asked downtown business owners who shovel their sidewalks after city crews have been through their area to not push snow into the parking spaces, because it could be another 12 hours before crews are able to plow the downtown area again.
"Trying to keep the snow out of the parking lanes-- I think-- is the goal, so patrons can park in front of your stores," she said.
Klein also encouraged business owners to have their employees park in the city parking lots instead of the downtown parking spaces to make parking more available to shoppers.
"I know it's convenient, but you're taking spots away from your customers," Klein said.
As part of the Jan. 4 discussion, it also was determined that parking department employees would be responsible for removing snow around the downtown parking kiosks.
The Business Improvement District also will be able to hire a contractor next winter to remove snow from the downtown sidewalks.
"That way we're going to have all the sidewalks done," Condos said. "Whoever is doing that is going to coordinate with the street department on snow removal."
Condos proposed hiring a contractor to remove snow on city sidewalks this winter, but Alderwoman Shari Straube, who also is a Business Improvement District Board member, said she would prefer to wait until next winter to allow more companies to submit a bid.
"To be fair to the contractors and the city, it needs to be put out to bid," Straube said.
Klein said she is pleased with proposals that were discussed during the Jan. 4 meeting.
"We hashed out quite a few things," Klein said. "I think we solved some problems going forward. We will be addressing these issues throughout the year."
Condos said he also was pleased with the Jan. 4 discussion and feels some of the snow-removal concerns have been resolved.
"If we coordinate all of this, it will work out really well," Condos said.