Business is booming: 12 new places in the Lake Geneva area

Restaurants, markets, specialty stores — even a place dedicated to the history of a popular game have all opened in the Lake Geneva area since the start of 2021.

The coronavirus pandemic did not stop the influx of new businesses to the region, as numerous new shops, services and eateries have arrived in the region.

Below are 10 of them.

Lake City SocialOpened: May 5, 2021

Location: 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.

What it is?

A restaurant connected to the Cove of Lake Geneva, offering hungry customers everything from burgers and steaks to soup and salad, with various twists to the traditional.

Did you know?

The former Sprecher’s Restaurant & Pub was purchased by Sue Getgen and Stephen Schroeder in May 2020. They also purchased the former Sprecher’s in the Wisconsin Dells, which is now a second Lake City Social location.

Legends & Thirsty ParrotOpened: Legends started Memorial Day weekend 2021. Thirsty Parrot first spread its wings to the public Independence Day weekend 2021.

Location: Legends is at W3731 Club House Drive, Thirsty Parrot at W3725 Club House Drive. Both are in the Town of Geneva.

What are they?

Legends is a bar and restaurant. Bringing Margaritaville to Como is Thirsty Parrot, a Tiki bar.

Did you know?

Both places have the same owners. Once Propie Vassos, Lexus Schrerrer and Jim and Denise Scherrer landed on the W3731 Club House Drive location, the bar next door was closing. “We kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Well, what’s better than one place is two places,’” said Denise Scherrer in a Regional News article July 20, 2021.

Lake Life MarketOpened: June 1, 2021

Location: 607 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

What is it?

A place to find “grab-and-go” food items, such as cheese, dips crackers, candy, salads, ice cream and frozen pizzas which can be cooked on-site. Customers can even order a to-go picnic.

Did you know?

Owner Beth Tumas also has two nearby businesses — The Bottle Shop and Grapevine Theatre.

The Hair SocietyOpened: June 11, 2021

Location: 107B N. Park Ave., Walworth.

What is it?

A salon that offers hair and nail care, massage services and other beauty care services.

Did you know?

Owner Desiree Hirtz has worked in the beauty care industry for over 20 years. This is the first salon she has ever operated.

The Dungeon Hobby Shop MuseumOpened: July 21, 2021

Location: 723 Williams St., Lake Geneva.

What is it?

A collection of artifacts and memorabilia related to the role playing game Dungeons & Dragons, which was created in Lake Geneva. Numerous books, games, figurines, magazines, gaming dice and more items are on display.

Did you know?

Game publishers TSR opened its first commercial location in the very spot the museum is now located. The museum also hosts game nights.

Zaab Corner BistroOpened: Aug. 26, 2021

Location: 501 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

What is it?

A Hibachi fusion restaurant. Two of its four owners also run Lake Geneva’s Sabai Sabai Thai and Sushi Restaurant. At Zaab, customers can find everything from Chilean sea bass to New York Strip steak.

Did you know?

The location has long been some type of local eatery. Prior to Zaab was Medusa’s Grill, which ran for about 15 years, closing in June 2021. Before that, it was Hanny’s, a restaurant that first opened at the spot in 1938.

Chinuk Sushi & Grill/El Pedro TacoOpened: Feb. 3.

Location: 2919 Main St., East Troy.

What is it?

Finally, a place where one can have sushi and tacos! Dishes with salmon, pork, shrimp and more are also on the menu, as are various Mexican and Asian dishes.

Did you know?

Head chef Chinuk Kim, a.k.a. “Jino,” has opened restaurants in Chicago, New York and Crystal Lake, Illinois. He also worked with world-renowned Japanes chefs Masaharu Morimoto and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, a partner in hospitality with actor Robert De Niro.

Dunkin’ Opened: Dec. 6, 2021

Location: BP Gas Station, 300 Peller Road, Lake Geneva.

What is it?

The arrival of the American multimillion dollar coffee and donut company in Lake Geneva. Located just off Highway 50, Dunkin’ takes up two levels at the new gas station — the second floor is an eating area with an outdoor balcony.

Did you know?

Dunkin’ owner Scott Rhyan is from Elkhorn. Also, it is not the only franchise setting up shop at the newly rebuilt gas station. A Subway Restaurant is expected to open there.

Magpie’s Den & PenOpened: Dec. 20, 2021

Location: 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

What is it?

A restaurant with specialty sandwiches, burgers and other entrees, plus shareables and a selection of tap beers and drinks.

Did you know?

The location has long served food and libations. Previously, it was Northsiders Lake Geneva. Before that, it was Carvetti’s.

Poppy Cakes PatisserieOpened: It started pick-up and delivery services after the start of 2022, with the intention of opening for business in February.

Location: 526 Wells St., Lake Geneva.

What is it?

A place to indulge one’s sweet tooth, with cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, brownies, cakes, breakfast desserts, cookies and more. It’s all made from scratch, too.

Did you know?

Poppy Cakes started out of the home of Abby and Jacob Blada about five years ago. Located at the former Happy Cafe Chinese restaurant, the old mini golf course on the property may someday become outdoor seating and event space for Poppy Cakes.

Bay CooksOpened: Feb. 14, 2022.

Location: 99 N. Walworth Ave., Williams Bay.

What is it?

A Mexican-American restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner options, from authentic Mexican food to burgers, wings and fish fry.

Did you know?

Two of the owners, Juan and Antonia Basurto, used to work at Scuttlebutts, a once popular restaurant in Lake Geneva. There, the developed a specialty breakfast item — Swedish pancakes.

Dollar GeneralOpened: The stores in Bloomfield and Town of Geneva started welcoming customers in April 2021. The Elkhorn location opened July 29, 2021.

Locations: N1411 Clover Road, Bloomfield; N3459 Springfield Road, Town of Geneva; and W5163 County Road A, Elkhorn.

What is it?

A place that sells everything from food to cleaning supplies, over-the-counter medicines, decorations, DVDs, clothes and numerous other items.

Did you know?

Dollar General also has stores in Genoa City, Twin Lakes and Hebron, Illinois. The Bloomfield store sits on the site of the former Pell Lake Motel.

