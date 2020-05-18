Business owners trying to prepare for keeping customers safe from virus

Gage said he is considering removing bar stools from Pier 290’s bar area and replacing them with high-top tables to allow for more customer seating.

Gage said he also is proposing converting an adjacent boat showroom into a “staging area” for customers who are waiting to get into the restaurant’s dining room.

“We’re all going to get creative and try our best to serve our customers,” he said.

Steve Magnuson, managing director for the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in the town of Lyons, said he is concerned about how buffets will be operated. He said he doubts many people will want to gather around a buffet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Magnuson said the Grand Geneva instead may offer pre-packaged food and grab-and-go meals as an alternative to buffets. He said he also is considering how the resort is going to “stage” customers who are waiting to get into the restaurants.

“It’s like July Fourth every day in our restaurants,” he said. “So, that will be challenging, figuring out how we will get everybody in.”

Magnuson said he also is considering how to accommodate groups that want to use meeting rooms, if new social distancing and space capacity guidelines are put in place.