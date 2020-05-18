Business owners trying to prepare for keeping customers safe from virus

Restaurant and resort operators in the Lake Geneva region are contemplating more changes in how they serve customers after state coronavirus safeguards are relaxed or removed.
Business owners are concerned about how they will address such issues as social distancing guidelines and possible capacity regulations, if customers return to sit-down dining in restaurants.
Restrictions aimed at preventing spread of the coronavirus are scheduled to expire May 26 and could be removed sooner if opponents win a court ruling in legal challenges on the “Safer At Home” measures.
Members of the Lake Geneva hospitality industry gathered with officials of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism agency during the week of May 3-10 to discuss challenges related to resuming customer service during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
VISIT Lake Geneva hosted a series of meetings with different sectors of the tourism industry in an effort to prepare for relaxed virus controls — and the possibility that business owners will become responsible for protecting crowds of tourists and other visitors.
VISIT Lake Geneva president Stephanie Klett said it is difficult to tell whether customers will return, or whether people will remain cautious about visiting restaurants, taverns and other attractions.
Klett noted that parks already crowded with visitors on some recent weekends represent a good sign that visitors are ready to return to other area establishments.
“Drive through Williams Bay and Fontana and Lake Geneva on a weekend, and it is packed,” she said. “It will be interesting to see what really happens.”
Most resorts, restaurants and other businesses in the region have been closed or have scaled back operations for about six weeks since the state’s “Safer At Home” safety plan was implemented.
Many restaurants have limited their sales to carryout or delivery service, while their dining rooms and bars have sat empty.
Dave Sekeres, general manager for Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan, said during a May 6 discussion that he is looking at what other restaurants are doing to determine how the resort’s restaurants might be operated when the state’s restrictions are lifted.
Sekeres said if capacity restrictions limit how many customers can dine at one time, restaurants may offer new takeout or “grab-and-go” options for customers to gather their food to go more easily.
“I think we’re going to have to adapt our menus to have a little bit more of that speed,” he said.
Bill Gage, co-owner of Pier 290 restaurant in Williams Bay, said his restaurants similarly may focus on offering more menu choices that are quicker to prepare.
“I think we’re all going to have to be nimble on what we serve,” he said.
Gage said he is considering removing bar stools from Pier 290’s bar area and replacing them with high-top tables to allow for more customer seating.
Gage said he also is proposing converting an adjacent boat showroom into a “staging area” for customers who are waiting to get into the restaurant’s dining room.
“We’re all going to get creative and try our best to serve our customers,” he said.
Steve Magnuson, managing director for the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in the town of Lyons, said he is concerned about how buffets will be operated. He said he doubts many people will want to gather around a buffet during the coronavirus pandemic.
Magnuson said the Grand Geneva instead may offer pre-packaged food and grab-and-go meals as an alternative to buffets. He said he also is considering how the resort is going to “stage” customers who are waiting to get into the restaurants.
“It’s like July Fourth every day in our restaurants,” he said. “So, that will be challenging, figuring out how we will get everybody in.”
Magnuson said he also is considering how to accommodate groups that want to use meeting rooms, if new social distancing and space capacity guidelines are put in place.
“Those are the struggles we’re working through right now,” he said.
Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, said when the state’s Safer At Home restrictions are lifted, people may want to visit family and friends, which often includes dining out.
“I think Lake Geneva is well positioned to bounce back,” Goodwin said. “People are cooped up, and they really are wanting to get out.”
The business owners at the May 6 tourism session discussed how they can provide a safe atmosphere for employees and customers.
Gage said employees may be required to wear masks at a customer’s request.
Sekeres said he currently is working with staff about how they will address customer concerns. He said customers will need to be informed about possible longer wait times, and whether they will be required to wash their hands before entering.
He proposed posting signs near a hostess stand to inform customers about such regulations.
“This is a new environment,” he said. “We’re trying to think of those interaction points and questions the customers might have and what should be the response.”
