Business returning to normal at county courthouse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

ELKHORN — The Walworth County Circuit Court system reopened its doors to the public June 8, holding in-person hearings, pleas and sentences for the first time in two months.

In late March, court officials limited operations to business that could be conducted over the phone or via video conferences, because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus.

While judges and others were able to do some work, Circuit Judge Phillip Koss said, much of the heavy lifting was delayed until attorneys, clients and officials could meet face-to-face in the courtroom.

“I was able to do some motions that did not require evidence. We continued to do some hearings and sentencings for people that were in custody, to move them along,” Koss said. “Beyond that, it was mostly resetting cases.”

As the state of Wisconsin has gradually reopened some public operations over the past few weeks, a committee of judges, attorneys and local groups drew up a plan to begin to work through the backlog of court cases that have piled up.

The key component of that plan is a multi-phase system that allows the court to smoothly reintegrate different activities into its workflow without jumping into everything at once.