Business returning to normal at county courthouse

ELKHORN — The Walworth County Circuit Court system reopened its doors to the public June 8, holding in-person hearings, pleas and sentences for the first time in two months.
In late March, court officials limited operations to business that could be conducted over the phone or via video conferences, because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus.
While judges and others were able to do some work, Circuit Judge Phillip Koss said, much of the heavy lifting was delayed until attorneys, clients and officials could meet face-to-face in the courtroom.
“I was able to do some motions that did not require evidence. We continued to do some hearings and sentencings for people that were in custody, to move them along,” Koss said. “Beyond that, it was mostly resetting cases.”
As the state of Wisconsin has gradually reopened some public operations over the past few weeks, a committee of judges, attorneys and local groups drew up a plan to begin to work through the backlog of court cases that have piled up.
The key component of that plan is a multi-phase system that allows the court to smoothly reintegrate different activities into its workflow without jumping into everything at once.
In the first phase, starting on June 8, in-person hearings, sentencings and pleas will resume. However, jury trials will not resume until the second phase, which is tentatively scheduled to begin on July 6.
While a full slate of court action will not be on the docket for the month of June, a greater number of cases will proceed than the teleconference stipulations allowed.
Walworth County District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld said the restart will benefit those with an interest in criminal cases that have been sidelined.
“We’re eager to get back into court to try to get justice for victims who have been waiting patiently during this COVID epidemic,” Wiedenfeld said.
The court building has safeguards in place, including temperature checks at the door, increased cleaning and complementary masks for those who must enter. For cases where in-person meetings are not mandatory, the option to hold sessions over the phone remains.
Circuit Clerk Kristina Secord said after a few months of working remotely, the court has realized that in certain situations, officials can work more efficiently by utilizing some of the tools at their disposal in ways they had not done before the pandemic.
“I think the use of technology, how much we’ve expanded that use, really shows how we could save a lot of time and resources in some of our procedures,” Secord said. “And I really think some of that will continue.”
