Businesses hope to entice crowds heading to Lake Como ice castle

“We brought some samples out to them, and worked on pricing,” she said. “We were able to come up with something really nice and fun for them to sell.”

At the Geneva National Resort, officials plan their own special offers in hopes of keeping ice castle visitors on the resort.

A special buffet to be served inside the resort clubhouse will entice visitors with a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner choices for adults and kids. Kids can take their picks of chicken tenders, a macaroni and cheese bar, or mini-pizzas.

The buffet will cost $30 for adults and $10 for children.

Also on the Geneva National property, the Hunt Club Steakhouse plans to entice ice castle crowds with a new lunch special on Saturdays and Sundays whenever the ice castle is open.

The special menu, available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include sandwiches, shrimp, spinach and artichoke dip, along with salads and soups.

“The reason why we are doing lunches is to offer something different on the premises for people to come after they do the ice castle,” Hunt Club server May Manley said. “If they do an earlier tour, they can come to the Hunt Club, which is normally not available.”