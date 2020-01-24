Businesses hope to entice crowds heading to Lake Como ice castle

TOWN OF GENEVA — From custom cookies to outdoor-party igloos, businesses in the Lake Como area are rolling out new features to capture the ice castle crowds.
If the ice castle opens as planned this winter at Geneva National Resort, several businesses in the region west of Lake Geneva are hoping to get in on the action.
“I think it is a great opportunity,” Mars Resort owner Scott Pohl said. “There will be a lot of traffic heading over that way.”
Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, is hoping to draw ice castle visitors with a new outdoor seating option called an “igloo,” which allows customers to feel close to the outdoors in warm enclosed comfort.
From Thursday to Sunday throughout the winter, Mars Resort customers can reserve one of five igloos for up to 90 minutes with a minimum purchase of $100 in food and beverages.
Keeping in the spirit of the ice castle, menu options in an igloo include Italian Igloo Bruschetta and Fire and Ice Yellowfin Sashimi Tuna, among many others.
“We will be a great solution for families to come over and get out of the way of the traffic,” Pohl said.
Pohl cautioned visitors to keep in mind that the igloos do not reach room temperature, and are still chilly enough to warrant dressing for the outdoors.
The ice castle outdoor winter funhouse drew big crowds last winter with its debut at Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva. Organizers with the company Ice Castles LLC moved the site this winter to Geneva National with hopes of doubling the castle in size.
The ice castle is a large walk-through frozen structure with such interactive elements as slides, tunnels and fountains.
Organizers hope to open the town of Geneva attraction by late January.
“We are building fast and furious now that we have some cold temperatures in the forecast,” ice castle spokeswoman Melissa Smuzynski said. “We even have a couple of builders flying in from some of our other sites to help out, so we can work around-the-clock and get this castle open.”
When the ice castle crowds start coming, Bittner’s Bakery and Pastry Shop will be ready.
The Lake Geneva bakery, located at 495 Interchange North, is preparing special cookies for ice castle visitors, decorated with an ice castle snowflake theme.
Bakery owner Amy Peterburs-Bittner said her business has had a partnership with Geneva National Resort over the past year or so to use Bittner’s desserts for weddings, corporate meetings and other events. For the ice castle crowds, Geneva National asked Peterburs-Bittner to plan on producing about 1,000 cookies a week.
“We brought some samples out to them, and worked on pricing,” she said. “We were able to come up with something really nice and fun for them to sell.”
At the Geneva National Resort, officials plan their own special offers in hopes of keeping ice castle visitors on the resort.
A special buffet to be served inside the resort clubhouse will entice visitors with a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner choices for adults and kids. Kids can take their picks of chicken tenders, a macaroni and cheese bar, or mini-pizzas.
The buffet will cost $30 for adults and $10 for children.
Also on the Geneva National property, the Hunt Club Steakhouse plans to entice ice castle crowds with a new lunch special on Saturdays and Sundays whenever the ice castle is open.
The special menu, available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include sandwiches, shrimp, spinach and artichoke dip, along with salads and soups.
“The reason why we are doing lunches is to offer something different on the premises for people to come after they do the ice castle,” Hunt Club server May Manley said. “If they do an earlier tour, they can come to the Hunt Club, which is normally not available.”
The restaurant typically opens the bar around 3 p.m., with dinner starting at 5 p.m. Officials plan to continue normal business hours during the week.
Others in the area are extending their own special offers to ice castle visitors.
At Foley’s Bar and Grill, W3905 state Highway 50, ice castle patrons will find new hot drinks to warm them up before or after their visits to nearby Geneva National.
And at the Ridge Resort, W4240 state Highway 50, the resort’s Ice Box restaurant is introducing such themed new amenities as an ice bar, ice throne, curling sheets, and ice skating.
The Ridge also offers igloo-style outdoor seating, and plans to introduce a gourmet s’mores bar.