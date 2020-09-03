 Skip to main content
Businesses persuade organizers to revive Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest
Accordion player Fred Isaak entertains crowds during Oktoberfest, a two-day festival that has drawn as many as 20,000 people to downtown Lake Geneva. 

 Scott Williams

Organizers of Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest have changed their minds and decided to go forward with the event next month despite the threat of spreading the coronavirus.

The decision to hold the festival Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 comes four weeks after organizers announced the cancellation because of concerns about creating a public health hazard.

Members of the downtown Lake Geneva Business Improvement District board have decided to go ahead, with some changes and with plans to urge patrons to take health precautions.

The restructured event will not include a beer garden, and rather than closing down streets, organizers will encourage patrons to keep their distance from one another to avoid spreading germs.

Signs will be posted urging people to wear face masks and to follow social distancing guidelines to stay six feet away from one another.

Activities that require close contact — such as face painting — will not be part of the festival.

The city-funded business district announced in early August that Oktoberfest was being canceled because of concerns about the contagious COVID-19 virus within a festival crowd that has numbered 20,000 people in the past.

Spyro Condos, president of the business district board, said the group changed its mind Sept. 2 after downtown business owners urged board members to resurrect the festival.

"They've lost a lot of business because of the coronavirus," Condos said of the business owners. "We want to do something to help them get through the winter."

Walworth County has recorded more than 1,700 cases of coronavirus — including 32 people who have died — and has been averaging about 16 new positive tests daily since mid-summer.

