Businesses persuade organizers to revive Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest

Organizers of Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest have changed their minds and decided to go forward with the event next month despite the threat of spreading the coronavirus.

The decision to hold the festival Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 comes four weeks after organizers announced the cancellation because of concerns about creating a public health hazard.

Members of the downtown Lake Geneva Business Improvement District board have decided to go ahead, with some changes and with plans to urge patrons to take health precautions.

The restructured event will not include a beer garden, and rather than closing down streets, organizers will encourage patrons to keep their distance from one another to avoid spreading germs.

Signs will be posted urging people to wear face masks and to follow social distancing guidelines to stay six feet away from one another.

Activities that require close contact — such as face painting — will not be part of the festival.